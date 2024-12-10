Gemini may be able to work with Samsung's Clock, Notes, Reminders, and Calendar apps in Android 16
The folks at Android Authority have spotted clues that Gemini on Android will become even more integrated with Samsung apps thanks to an upcoming Samsung Reminders extension. Several more extensions seem to be in the works.
Different hints were noticed by Android Authority. One indicates that Gemini may be able to create a task in the Reminder app. It was also discovered that a specific Android 16 permission is required for this to work, which leads us to believe that the functionality will require Android 16 or later.
Based on the discovered clues, Android Authority was able to determine the various functions with Samsung apps that Gemini may be able to do. Those include creating and modifying alarms from Samsung Clock, as well as working with timers and the stopwatch in the app.
For Samsung Notes, Gemini may be able to create, delete, find, or update note folders and individual notes. The generative AI assistant may also be able to create tasks, delete them or update them in Samsung Reminder, and it may be able to delete, create, find and update events in Samsung Calendar.
All these changes will make Gemini an even better assistant, especially on Samsung phones.
Right now, these functions are not currently live and you may have to wait for Android 16, which is to come next year, to be able to take advantage of them.
If these discoveries turn out to be accurate, I think it sounds pretty amazing what Gemini would be able to do on Galaxy phones. I'm really looking forward to such functionalities and can't wait to try them out once they are live.
