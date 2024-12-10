Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Gemini may be able to work with Samsung's Clock, Notes, Reminders, and Calendar apps in Android 16

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Google
A Galaxy phone held up by a person facing the viewer.
Gemini is working on adding new extensions for deep integration with Samsung stock apps on Galaxy devices. Thanks to these, users may be able to control features within the Samsung Clock, Notes, Reminders, and Calendar apps with Google's generative AI assistant. It seems that the functionality is tied with Android 16's App Functions feature.

The folks at Android Authority have spotted clues that Gemini on Android will become even more integrated with Samsung apps thanks to an upcoming Samsung Reminders extension. Several more extensions seem to be in the works.

Different hints were noticed by Android Authority. One indicates that Gemini may be able to create a task in the Reminder app. It was also discovered that a specific Android 16 permission is required for this to work, which leads us to believe that the functionality will require Android 16 or later.

Based on the discovered clues, Android Authority was able to determine the various functions with Samsung apps that Gemini may be able to do. Those include creating and modifying alarms from Samsung Clock, as well as working with timers and the stopwatch in the app.

For Samsung Notes, Gemini may be able to create, delete, find, or update note folders and individual notes. The generative AI assistant may also be able to create tasks, delete them or update them in Samsung Reminder, and it may be able to delete, create, find and update events in Samsung Calendar.

All these changes will make Gemini an even better assistant, especially on Samsung phones.

Right now, these functions are not currently live and you may have to wait for Android 16, which is to come next year, to be able to take advantage of them.

If these discoveries turn out to be accurate, I think it sounds pretty amazing what Gemini would be able to do on Galaxy phones. I'm really looking forward to such functionalities and can't wait to try them out once they are live.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless