Gemini on Pixel 9 Pro Fold: are the new AI features different on foldables?

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: pre-order at Amazon + $350 Gift Card If you're a fan of foldable phones, you should definitely consider pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This model succeeded Google's Pixel Fold last year and offers a number of improvements. Pre-order one at Amazon with a $350 Gift Card. Gift Pre-order at Amazon

Gemini is the default personal assistant on Pixel 9 Pro Fold – here's what it can do, and how much it may cost you

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

Recommended Stories

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

Camera AI features on Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Add Me

Pixel 9 Pro

Magic Editor

Pixel 9 Pro

Reimagine

Pixel 9 Pro

Auto Frame

Pixel 9 Pro

In conclusion – it's all the Gemini Pixel 9 Pro features, but on a bigger screen





Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is finally official – Google's second-gen foldable – with AI-powered experiences thanks to its built-in Tensor G4 chip, and Gemini.What theFold's Tensor G4 chip means is faster processing of not just your text inputs, but any images, speech and audio you throw at it, making all of the Gemini features we'll talk about possible.So with that in mind, let's take a look at what you will be getting, in terms of Gemini AI features, on the newFold phone.First and foremost, Google's most powerful AI assistant yet – Gemini – will be theFold's default personal assistant. However, you will be able to go back to the old Google Assistant, if you prefer that option.As a generative AI, having Google's Gemini assistant as your default option opens a whole lot of new opportunities for you as a user. Besides being able to have continuous chat conversations with Gemini, and it remembering past context and inputs, you can use it to generate ideas for you in seconds.For example, you can ask it to generate an image of whatever comes to your mind (within reason), and it will; you'll even get several options to choose from. This could be handy if you need ideas for your new YouTube thumbnail, your new song's cover, you want to visualize a dream you had, or anything else you can come up with.In addition, Gemini on yourFold will be able to do quick tasks on your phone for you, instead of you having to do them manually. Those can include making a call, summarizing an email you've received, brainstorming creative ideas with you, and finding something you're looking for in your Google Drive, such as a specific file or text paragraph.Obviously simpler, more conventional virtual assistant tasks like setting a timer, an alarm, or a Google Calendar event will work too.It's worth noting that some features, such as being able to have human-to-human-like conversations with Gemini on yourFold, are powered by a specific feature called Gemini Live.Sadly, but unsurprisingly, this is a paid subscription feature, but the good news is that Google says it'll give a year of the "Google One AI Premium plan" to those who buy aphone, including the 9 Pro Fold.After that year, it's $19.99 (£18.99) a month, although obviously you'll have the option to outright cancel your subscription after your free trial expires.Because theFold can serve as its own kickstand, taking selfies or group photos (without missing anyone out) is super convenient. But besides the usual folding business, what AI features are you getting on it?Well, on the topic of group photos, there's a feature called "Add Me," and like the name suggests, you'll essentially be able to add yourself to group photos you've taken, and thus are missing from.In order for this to work, you'll need to snap the group photo, then ask for somebody in the group to do the same while you're in it, and supposedly 15 on-device AI models will get to work splicing the two photos together, adding everyone in seamlessly.We'll see how good this works, and whether it's worth the hassle, as opposed to just propping your folding phone and taking a normal group photo from a distance, when it's released. According to Google, the Add Me feature will arrive sometime this year, but we don't have an exact date yet.This isn't a new feature, but Google's photo editor will predictably be getting new features. It uses AI to perform complex photo editing beyond the usual filters, color grading and cropping.We're talking about repositioning people and objects around, erasing them at will, and more. But let's get to those new features coming to aFold near you…is a new feature coming to the Magic Editor on yourFold, which can completely change your photo with a simple prompt from you. Say you want parts of the background to be different (e.g. making the clouds purple), or you want fireworks above the group photo, a plane taking off, or whatever fun, creative ideas come to mind – it can generate it out of thin air.is another new feature, which will let you reposition yourself, say, to be in the center of a shot, and attempt to generate what's missing from the image on the fly. Again, we'll have to wait and see how well these features will work, but one thing's for sure – it'll be fun to try them out on theFold's big screen nonetheless.As you may have noticed,Fold users will not be getting any exclusive AI features, but the opportunity to enjoy the ones allphones are getting, on a bigger screen.Whether you're editing your photos with all of those fun, new AI-powered tools, or asking your Gemini assistant to generate images for you, it'll all be bigger and better on theFold.Stay tuned for our review, and in the meantime, feel free to check out our Pixel 9 Pro Fold preview , and summary of all the new Gemini AI features coming to Pixel phones soon.