Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Gemini Live's AI experience is so amazing, you'll think that you've been talking to a person

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
Gemini Live's AI experience is so amazing, you'll think that you've been talking to a person
Gemini Live is great for those who are feeling a bit lonely and need someone to talk to. The AI-powered app talks in such a conversational tone that you might really believe that there is another human right next to you. And during your session with Gemini Live, you can stop and start your conversation just as though you were chatting with a real person sitting right next to you. And don't worry about interrupting to bring up new information; Gemini Live will understand and process the change.

Google is right now rolling out Gemini Live to free users on Android. Simply install the Gemini app from the Play Store and when you open it, tap the waveform with a twinkle found in the bottom right of the display. That takes you to the  Gemini Live page. Just start talking to ask your query. On the bottom is a hold button and an "End" button. Let me give you an example of how Google Live works in a conversation.

Gemini Live is rolling out to free Android users. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Gemini Live&#039;s AI experience is so amazing, you&#039;ll think that you&#039;ve been talking to a person
Gemini Live is rolling out to free Android users. | Image credit-PhoneArena

I said to Gemini Live, "Who won the Miami Marlins game?" and the reply was, "the Marlins beat the Nationals today 6-3." I immediately asked, "Who was the winning pitcher?" and Google Live replies "Braxton Garret." Without starting all over I say, "What is his record?" and I'm told he has two wins and two losses. Lastly, I ask if any Home Runs were hit and Gemini Live hallucinates by telling me that Jon Berti hit a homer for the Marlins which can't be true since Miami traded Berti (Bye, bye Berti) to the Yankees at the beginning of the year.

After you open the Gemini app and press the waveform, tapping "Live" at the top of the screen turns on the microphone. When you're done, tap the red button with the "X" in the middle or say "Stop" to shut the microphone. Gemini Live is being disseminated today to free users on Android devices set for the English language. More languages are coming soon.

Ten new languages will be available for Gemini starting today including:

  • Nova: Calm • Mid-range voice
  • Ursa: Engaged • Mid-range voice
  • Vega: Bright • Higher voice
  • Pegasus: Engaged • Deeper voice
  • Orbit: Energetic • Deeper voice
  • Lyra: Bright • Higher voice
  • Orion: Bright • Deeper voice
  • Dipper: Engaged • Deeper voice
  • Eclipse: Energetic • Mid-range voice
  • Capella: British Accent • Higher voice.

You can change the voice used or any of Gemini's settings by opening the Gemini app, tapping the profile icon in the top right corner, and pressing on Settings.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon

Latest News

VP candidate labels Apple "sick" while criticizing the company
VP candidate labels Apple "sick" while criticizing the company
If you want to run AI using the iPhone 16 line on day one, you must do this
If you want to run AI using the iPhone 16 line on day one, you must do this
iOS 18.1 beta 3 is already available for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models
iOS 18.1 beta 3 is already available for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models
Android 15 QPR1 beta 2 is now available for eligible Google Pixel devices
Android 15 QPR1 beta 2 is now available for eligible Google Pixel devices
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 renders hint at minor design upgrades
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 renders hint at minor design upgrades
Chrome on Android gets one-tap unsubscribe from site notifications, more security features
Chrome on Android gets one-tap unsubscribe from site notifications, more security features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless