Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Gemini for Android gets direct image sharing into the app

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps
Image of a hand holding up an Android phone with the Gemini app and logo open
Google's Gemini AI chatbot has simplified the process of adding images to prompts. Previously, users had to go through a multi-step process to include an image, which involved opening the Gemini app, locating the image from their device's storage, attaching it, and then adding the text prompt. This process could be even more cumbersome if the image was stored in Google Photos or another app, requiring additional steps to download or access the image.

However, with the latest update of the app (version v1.0.668480831), Android users can now share images directly from other apps, such as Google Photos, to the Gemini app. This streamlined approach eliminates the need for manual image selection and attachment, making the process more efficient. However, it's important to note that this feature is currently limited to images; links and text cannot be shared with Gemini.

Process of sharing an image directly into the Gemini app. | Images source — Android Authority

While this update offers a more convenient way to use images with Gemini, there's room for improvement. Currently, shared images open in the full Gemini app, which can be disruptive for users who prefer the overlay interface. It would be more user-friendly if the shared images could be seamlessly integrated into the overlay, allowing users to stay within their current app without interruption.

This new image-sharing capability is being rolled out to Gemini users on Android and is a welcome addition that enhances the user experience by simplifying a previously cumbersome process. It will be interesting to see how this feature evolves and whether future updates will include support for the overlay interface. It's a promising new feature that makes Gemini even more versatile and user-friendly.

As a Gemini user, I find this update quite useful. The ability to seamlessly share images directly from other apps to Gemini significantly reduces the friction in using the AI chatbot. It streamlines my workflow and allows me to focus on the content creation process rather than getting bogged down with navigating menus and selecting files. I'm hopeful that future updates will extend this functionality to the overlay interface for an even more integrated and efficient experience.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless