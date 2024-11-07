Gemini becomes less reliant on Google Assistant with its latest extension

Gemini is getting a major update with the rollout of the Gemini Utilities Extension . This new feature allows users to control their Android mobile devices and apps through voice or text prompts. It's a significant upgrade from the current Google Assistant fallback, offering a more integrated and seamless experience.





The Gemini Utilities Extension is designed to simplify a wide range of tasks on your Android device. You can manage alarms and timers, open apps, control media playback, and adjust device settings like volume and brightness. It can even take photos and screenshots for you.





One of the standout features is the ability to perform multiple actions with a single prompt. For example, you can ask Gemini to turn up the media volume, decrease notification volume, and activate battery saver mode all at once. This streamlines tasks and saves time.





The update also includes integration with the Pixel Screenshots app. You can ask Gemini to search for specific screenshots or browse through your collections. This feature was initially announced with the October Pixel Drop and adds another layer of convenience to the user experience.





October 2024 Pixel Drop announcement on Gemini Utilities Extension for Pixel Screenshots





For those who rely on alarms and timers, the Gemini Utilities Extension offers comprehensive control over the Clock app. You can set, manage, and delete alarms and timers, and even snooze or stop them with simple voice commands.





It's important to note that this extension is being gradually released and may not be immediately available to everyone. Additionally, it currently supports prompts in English only. However, once it's fully rolled out, it promises to significantly enhance the way users interact with their Android devices.



I'm excited about the potential of the Gemini Utilities Extension. The ability to control my phone with voice commands could be a game-changer, especially when my hands are full or I'm multitasking. I'm also interested in seeing how Gemini will continue evolving until it reaches feature parity with Google Assistant. It should be an interesting evolution to watch.