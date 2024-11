Geekbench listing unveils chipset details for the upcoming Oppo Reno 13 series

Oppo Reno 13 series on the Geekbench listing. | Image credit – MySmartPrice





However, from what we know so far, I think the Reno 13 series looks like a strong player in the mid-range market, particularly with its sleek design that definitely gives off iPhone-inspired vibes. A global release is likely in the cards, though probably not until next year. So, if you're looking for a budget-friendly upgrade, stay tuned for more updates.

The chipset will feature a configuration of one core clocked at 3.35GHz, three cores running at 3.20GHz, and four cores at 2.20GHz. The Dimensity 8350 will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM on the Reno 13 and up to 16GB of RAM on the Reno 13 Pro.Both devices are expected to ship with Android 15 right out of the box, likely layered with ColorOS 15. While the Geekbench listing doesn't provide additional information, it solidifies earlier rumors that the Reno 13 series will debut as the first to feature this processor . Beyond the chipset, the Reno 13 Pro is rumored to include a 5,900 mAh battery, supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.Not long ago, newly leaked images unveiled the design updates for the Reno 13 series, along with its color variants. The standard Reno 13 will come in:The Pro model will be available in:As for the cameras, the Reno 13 Pro is rumored to feature a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a slight upgrade from the 2x optical zoom offered by its predecessor, the Reno 12 Pro. This means you'll get a solid photo and video quality, though it still won't quite rival the top dogs on the market.