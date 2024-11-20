Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Geekbench listing unveils chipset details for the upcoming Oppo Reno 13 series

Oppo
Oppo is gearing up for the release of its new Reno 13 series, with pre-orders already live in China. The lineup, which includes the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro, is set to officially launch on November 25. As the date approaches, even more details about the phones have been revealed.

A recent report shares that the Reno 13 series has appeared on the Geekbench database, bearing the model numbers PKM110 and PKK110. According to the listing, both devices will feature the same octa-core SoC, identified by the k6897v1_64 motherboard and Mali G615 MC6 GPU. These details point to both phones being powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

Oppo Reno 13 series on the Geekbench listing. | Image credit – MySmartPrice

The chipset will feature a configuration of one core clocked at 3.35GHz, three cores running at 3.20GHz, and four cores at 2.20GHz. The Dimensity 8350 will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM on the Reno 13 and up to 16GB of RAM on the Reno 13 Pro.

Both devices are expected to ship with Android 15 right out of the box, likely layered with ColorOS 15. While the Geekbench listing doesn't provide additional information, it solidifies earlier rumors that the Reno 13 series will debut as the first to feature this processor. Beyond the chipset, the Reno 13 Pro is rumored to include a 5,900 mAh battery, supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Not long ago, newly leaked images unveiled the design updates for the Reno 13 series, along with its color variants. The standard Reno 13 will come in:

  • Midnight Black
  • Galaxy Blue
  • Butterfly Purple

The Pro model will be available in:

  • Midnight Black
  • Starlight Pink
  • Butterfly Purple

As for the cameras, the Reno 13 Pro is rumored to feature a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a slight upgrade from the 2x optical zoom offered by its predecessor, the Reno 12 Pro. This means you'll get a solid photo and video quality, though it still won't quite rival the top dogs on the market.

However, from what we know so far, I think the Reno 13 series looks like a strong player in the mid-range market, particularly with its sleek design that definitely gives off iPhone-inspired vibes. A global release is likely in the cards, though probably not until next year. So, if you're looking for a budget-friendly upgrade, stay tuned for more updates.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

