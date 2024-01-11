Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

This new thing happens with Gboard when you connect a physical keyboard to your Android tablet

Android
This new thing happens with Gboard when you connect a physical keyboard to your Android tablet
If you don’t get a kick out of conventional laptops and desktop computers anymore, you can always try something that is far from new as a concept, but sure is exotic: a physical keyboard on a tablet.

And if you do (on an Android tablet), you’ll get some cool new features with the latest Gboard version 13.6+ (via 9to5Google). Keep in mind that the new feature is not yet present on each and every Android tablet out there, and instead is rolling out gradually.

So, what’s it all about? Well, there’s a new Gboard toolbar that appears when you hook up a physical keyboard to the slate. It doesn’t matter if the keyboard is connected wirelessly (via Bluetooth, for example), or it’s connected with a cable over USB – the new toolbar appears.

It’s pill-shaped and it can be moved anywhere on the screen; by default, it appears on the bottom of the screen so as to not interfere with whatever you’re typing.

The report highlights that the toolbar provides a suggestion strip (like the one that the virtual Gboard offers), which previously was only accessible if you had the full software keyboard open (that meant less screen space, as the virtual keyboard takes up a considerable amount of room). There’s a button to shrink the toolbar down to a vertical pill on the left/right edge (it can also be dragged there), as well as quick access to the emoji picker, which opens in a floating phone-sized UI with smileys and the rest of the gang.

In Gboard’s “Physical keyboard” settings, users can turn on or off this new toolbar, if they choose to. There are also preferences for Emojis on the toolbar, Suggestions while typing, Auto-capitalization, and Auto-correction.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Leaked real-world Galaxy S24 Ultra photos will remind you of iPhone 15 Pro Max
Leaked real-world Galaxy S24 Ultra photos will remind you of iPhone 15 Pro Max

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless