Gboard beta finally gets undo button for easier text corrections

Gboard beta is implementing an Undo and Redo button. | Images credit — 9to5Google





With the undo button, users can easily revert any changes made to their text. Tapping the button will undo the last action, and additional taps will undo previous actions. This can be particularly useful for correcting typos, deleting large chunks of text, or restoring accidentally deleted words.While the undo button is a welcome addition to Gboard, it's worth noting that it's still in beta and may have some limitations. For instance, the undo history seems to be cleared when the user exits the app they were typing in. Nonetheless, it's a promising feature that is likely to be appreciated by many Gboard users.As a Gboard user, I find that this could definitely turn out to be one of those changes that can actually make this already richly-featured app even better. The undo button would make it much easier for me to correct mistakes when typing on my phone, especially when writing long messages or emails. I am also interested in seeing how this feature evolves as it moves out of beta and into the official release.