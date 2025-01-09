Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Gboard beta finally gets undo button for easier text corrections

A header image with the Gboard logo
The latest beta version of Google's Gboard keyboard will soon include an undo button, finally allowing users to easily correct mistakes. This new feature has been in development for over a year now and is finally available for beta testers.

Gboard, the popular virtual keyboard app developed by Google for Android and iOS devices, has become an essential tool for many smartphone users. With features like glide typing, voice typing, and predictive text, Gboard has made typing on touchscreens faster and more convenient. The app also offers a wide range of customization options, allowing users to personalize their typing experience.

One of the most requested features for Gboard has been an undo button. While other keyboard apps have offered this functionality for some time, Gboard users have had to rely on the backspace key or third-party apps to correct mistakes. However, it seems that Google has finally listened to its users.

The undo button is currently available in the latest beta version of Gboard for Android. To access it, users need to be enrolled in the Gboard beta program and update to version 14.9.06.x. Once updated, they can add the undo button to the keyboard's toolbar through the drag-to-customize screen.

Gboard beta is implementing an Undo and Redo button. | Images credit — 9to5Google

With the undo button, users can easily revert any changes made to their text. Tapping the button will undo the last action, and additional taps will undo previous actions. This can be particularly useful for correcting typos, deleting large chunks of text, or restoring accidentally deleted words.

While the undo button is a welcome addition to Gboard, it's worth noting that it's still in beta and may have some limitations. For instance, the undo history seems to be cleared when the user exits the app they were typing in. Nonetheless, it's a promising feature that is likely to be appreciated by many Gboard users.

As a Gboard user, I find that this could definitely turn out to be one of those changes that can actually make this already richly-featured app even better.  The undo button would make it much easier for me to correct mistakes when typing on my phone, especially when writing long messages or emails. I am also interested in seeing how this feature evolves as it moves out of beta and into the official release.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

