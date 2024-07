Garmin’s wearables fuel strong Q2 earnings

Garmin Vivoactive 5 | Image credit – PhoneArena





Garmin beats second-quarter revenue estimates





Meanwhile, revenue from the auto OEM segment climbed 41% to $147.2 million, thanks mainly to a surge in demand for its domain controllers. Overall, Garmin's revenue for the second quarter soared 14% to $1.51 billion. The company now projects full-year 2024 revenue to be around $5.95 billion, up from its previous estimate of $5.75 billion.



– Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin, July 2024

Garmin's report also highlights that its Garmin Health program has backed over 1,000 research studies in areas like sleep, well-being, rehabilitation, and physical activity.



Garmin is a well-known name when it comes to wearables and navigation gear, so if you have ever thought about getting a smartwatch, chances are Garmin crossed your mind. The company is known for making some of the best smartwatches and wearables, especially for running and sports, and it seems like customers are on board with that, judging by Garmin’s second-quarter 2024 results.The company just released its second-quarter results , and things are looking good. Garmin's strong portfolio and long-term deals with clients in fitness, marine, aviation, and auto OEMs have really boosted its revenue for the quarter.Revenue from Garmin's fitness segment jumped 28% to $428.4 million this quarter, driven by high demand for advanced wearables like the Edge 1050, a premium cycling computer launched earlier this year. However, the company saw a 2% drop in interest in adventure watches.