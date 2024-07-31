Garmin’s wearables fuel strong Q2 earnings

Garmin Vivoactive 5 | Image credit – PhoneArena

Video credit – Garmin





– Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin, July 2024

Garmin's report also highlights that its Garmin Health program has backed over 1,000 research studies in areas like sleep, well-being, rehabilitation, and physical activity.



Recommended Stories Garmin's report also highlights that its Garmin Health program has backed over 1,000 research studies in areas like sleep, well-being, rehabilitation, and physical activity.The smartwatch market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Currently, Apple holds the top spot, but the company has faced a 20% year-over-year decline, largely due to a shrinking North American market and the fallout from Masimo's lawsuit . This situation opens the door for other brands to capture a larger share of the market, and it looks like they might be seizing this opportunity.

Meanwhile, revenue from the auto OEM segment climbed 41% to $147.2 million, thanks mainly to a surge in demand for its domain controllers. Overall, Garmin's revenue for the second quarter soared 14% to $1.51 billion. The company now projects full-year 2024 revenue to be around $5.95 billion, up from its previous estimate of $5.75 billion.