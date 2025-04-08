At 30% off, the feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 5 is too good to pass up

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Garmin is famous for its feature-packed multisport watches like its Forerunner series. However, the tech giant also makes great lifestyle wearables designed to rival Samsung, Apple, and Google's timepieces.

If you're a Garmin fan looking for a premium non-multisport smartwatch, we've found a sweet deal on the Vivoactive 5, which we believe is worthy of your attention.

Amazon is selling the feature-packed Garmin Vivoactive 5 at a sweet 30% discount, allowing you to grab one for just under $211. The watch is wroth every penny spent, boasting an AMOLED touchscreen display and up to 11 days of battery life. Don't miss out!
Right now, this sleek wearable is available at a generous 30% discount on Amazon, slashing $89 off the model in black. This allows you to up your smartwatch game for just under $211 instead of paying the watch's usual cost of about $300. We don't know how long this deal will last, though, so we encourage you to act fast and score this bad boy at a discount now while you still can. After all, as a true Garmin smartwatch, our friend here brings a plethora of features to the table.

It can monitor your body energy, letting you know when you're fully charged and ready to face challenges head-on, and when you should take it slow. It also has a dedicated sleep coach functionality that can provide you with tips on how to improve your sleep. Additionally, it boasts Garmin Pay for contactless payments, smart notifications support, plus access to Garmin's Connect IQ store for extra apps and watch faces.

The best part is that you can navigate through the menus using the gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen display while enjoying up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. That's battery life the Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch Series 10 can only dream of.

So, if you want a feature-rich timepiece with a vibrant touchscreen display and great battery life, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the watch for you. It just checks all the right boxes, especially at its current discounted price. Don't wait—save now!
