Amazon cuts the Garmin Vivoactive 4S's price by 47%, letting you get an advanced Garmin watch on the cheap

Released in 2019, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S may not be the newest addition to the smartwatch scene, but it still offers a lot. Furthermore, while it has seen larger discounts in the past, such as $180 (55%) off, a 47% discount is still significant, making this bad boy a total bargain despite its age.



The Garmin Vivoactive 4S boasts a fancy appearance as well as a plethora of health-tracking features. For instance, it can track your sleep and energy levels and aspects like stress, respiration, and heart rate. On top of that, this handsome fella comes with Garmin's Coach feature, making it a portable personal fitness trainer with training plans that adapt to you.



Since there is more to life than going to the gym and pumping iron, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S comes with lifestyle functionalities such as Garmin Pay for making contactless payments, smart notifications, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download apps and watch faces directly on your fancy timepiece.



Another notable feature of the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is its battery life. While smartwatches like the



If you are in the market for a stylish smartwatch that won't make your bank account cry that much, you should act fast and snag the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S on Amazon, where this handsome fella is enjoying a sweet 47% discount. And don't worry! You won't have to open the calculator app to estimate your savings, since we've already done it for you. Thanks to this 47% price cut, you'll save $154 if you take advantage of this deal.