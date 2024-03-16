Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The feature-rich Garmin Vivoactive 4S is 45% off its price, letting you get a Garmin watch without breaking the bank

Looking to buy a Garmin smartwatch but don't want to spend a lot of cash on one? We feel you! Garmin's wearables are amazing; however, their huge price tags can leave your bank account on the edge of severe depression. This is why snagging an awesome Garmin watch at a heavily discounted price is highly advisable.

The good news is that Amazon is currently selling the sleek Garmin Vivoactive 4S for 45% off its price, allowing bargain-hunters to get this bad boy at a sweet $148 discount. While the current markdown is slightly lower than the $154 price cut the Garmin Vivoactive 4S enjoyed a few weeks ago, it still lets you snag this handsome fella under the $200 mark.

Truth be told, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is probably enjoying such a massive discount because it's an old smartwatch, given the fact that it was released back in 2019. However, it's still a good deal for someone who wants a fancy-looking Garmin timepiece but doesn't want to break the bank.

Oh, and the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is indeed extremely stylish. Furthermore, like a proper Garmin smartwatch, it's full of health-tracking features. It can keep tabs on your sleep and energy levels as well as your stress and breathing. Additionally, it comes with Garmin's Coach feature, which turns your watch into a personal fitness guru, offering training plans that adapt to you.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S also sports lifestyle features such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, which allows you to download apps and watch faces on your smartwatch.

Battery life is also pretty great here. The Garmin Vivoactive 4S should be able to last you up to 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Apple Watch Series 9 offer one to two days of battery life.

So, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S may not be a spring chicken, but it looks awesome for its age and is a good value for money. Therefore, we suggest you get one at a discounted price while you can.

