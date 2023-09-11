Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
Upcoming event
Apple iPhone 15 event – here's what to expect!
Sep 12, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 got a lot cheaper on Amazon; get one and save 42%

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 got a lot cheaper on Amazon; get one and save 42%
If you’re looking for a stylish and elegant smartwatch, you might want to get an Apple or Samsung smartwatch. But if you keep an active lifestyle, you’d demand something more durable, right? Why not something like the Garmin Vivoactive 4? The 45mm configuration of this timeless wearable typically costs as much as $329.99, but now it’s on sale at Amazon. At 42% off, it’s a smashing bargain!

Released in 2019, this smartwatch has undoubtedly seen various discounts. However, it’s not every day we see it with a markdown of over 40%. That’s why we suggest you don’t wait a minute longer and pull the trigger on this deal before it expires.

Get the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and save big at Amazon

If you want to get an amazing fitness tracker with a massive battery life of up to eight days, we suggest you get yourself the Garmin Vivoactive 4. This stunning smartwatch comes with various cool features and countless sensors to give you an insight into your health and fitness levels. Get one and save big now.
$140 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


Should you want a smartwatch that’s jammed with health and fitness-related apps, then you won’t go wrong with the Garmin Vivoactive 4. This smartwatch boasts its own coaching feature to professionally guide you to your fitness goals. To use the Garmin Coach, you need to set a training plan on your device, and the widget will appear on your widget loop.

And when you feel like spicing things up with your workout routine, you can always take up one of the animated workouts this smartwatch offers. Garmin didn’t neglect the standard sensors, either. So, this device can keep your heart data, hydration, stress levels, heart rate, sleep and other metrics on track.

Fret not if an accident occurs while this bad boy wraps your wrist. It features incident detection that automatically sends your GPS data in a text message or an email to your emergency contacts.

As if that’s not enough, those who like listening to music or podcasts while working out can download music directly on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 from Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music. Then again, one of the most impressive things about the smartwatch is that it can last as much as eight days in Smartwatch mode. There aren’t many conventional wearables that offer the same in terms of battery life.

All of this and more you can now get from Amazon right now for well under $200. If you can’t decide which fitness tracker offers the best value-for-money ratio, we suggest you consider this item. At that unbeatable price, it shouldn’t disappoint you!

Popular stories

Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is looking more and more likely to be delayed
Amazon gives you another chance to grab a brand-new Pixel Watch with a sweet discount
Amazon gives you another chance to grab a brand-new Pixel Watch with a sweet discount
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless