The Garmin Vivoactive 4 got a lot cheaper on Amazon; get one and save 42%
If you’re looking for a stylish and elegant smartwatch, you might want to get an Apple or Samsung smartwatch. But if you keep an active lifestyle, you’d demand something more durable, right? Why not something like the Garmin Vivoactive 4? The 45mm configuration of this timeless wearable typically costs as much as $329.99, but now it’s on sale at Amazon. At 42% off, it’s a smashing bargain!
Should you want a smartwatch that’s jammed with health and fitness-related apps, then you won’t go wrong with the Garmin Vivoactive 4. This smartwatch boasts its own coaching feature to professionally guide you to your fitness goals. To use the Garmin Coach, you need to set a training plan on your device, and the widget will appear on your widget loop.
Fret not if an accident occurs while this bad boy wraps your wrist. It features incident detection that automatically sends your GPS data in a text message or an email to your emergency contacts.
As if that’s not enough, those who like listening to music or podcasts while working out can download music directly on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 from Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music. Then again, one of the most impressive things about the smartwatch is that it can last as much as eight days in Smartwatch mode. There aren’t many conventional wearables that offer the same in terms of battery life.
All of this and more you can now get from Amazon right now for well under $200. If you can’t decide which fitness tracker offers the best value-for-money ratio, we suggest you consider this item. At that unbeatable price, it shouldn’t disappoint you!
Released in 2019, this smartwatch has undoubtedly seen various discounts. However, it’s not every day we see it with a markdown of over 40%. That’s why we suggest you don’t wait a minute longer and pull the trigger on this deal before it expires.
And when you feel like spicing things up with your workout routine, you can always take up one of the animated workouts this smartwatch offers. Garmin didn't neglect the standard sensors, either. So, this device can keep your heart data, hydration, stress levels, heart rate, sleep and other metrics on track.
