The stylish Garmin Venu is a real steal at Best Buy right now; get one at a discounted price while you can

You are a fitness enthusiast in the market for a new stylish smartwatch full of features? Then you will be happy to find out that you can now get an awesome smartwatch made with fitness enthusiasts in mind at a really nice discount. Best Buy is currently offering the fashionable 43-mm Garmin Venu for just $169.99, which is $130 off its usual $299.99 sticker at the retailer.

The Garmin Venu is a beautiful watch made to complement even official attire, unlike other Garmin smartwatches that look awesome with shorts and a T-shirt but not that great when you put on a suit.

But the Garmin Venu is not only a pretty face. As a self-respecting Garmin smartwatch, it packs a slew of fitness-tracking features. For instance, the smartwatch supports respiration and hydration tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, and even Garmin's Coach feature, which, as the name suggests, turns your Garmin Venu into a personal coach for free.

The Garmin Venu also packs non-health tracking features like smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, through which you can download various apps directly on your smartwatch.

As for battery life, unlike the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which last around a day, day and a half on a single charge, the Garmin Venu can last up to 5 days in smartwatch mode.

In short, the Garmin Venu has the looks and the features, and it's now an even better bargain thanks to Best Buy's current $130 discount. So, go and treat yourself to this awesome smartwatch at a lower price right now before it's too late and the offer expires.

