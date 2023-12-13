Amazon has the beautiful Garmin Venu 3S battery champ on sale at a lower-than-ever price





The company's latest Apple Watch alternative somehow manages to look about as stylish as a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic while absolutely crushing all of its direct rivals in the battery endurance department with running times of up to 14 days (!!!) between charges.

Garmin Venu 3S GPS Smartwatch with 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen, Optional Always-On Mode, 390 x 390 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Built-in Microphone and Speaker, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Sleep Coach, Nap Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Wheelchair Mode, VO2 Max, Android and iOS Compatibility, On-Wrist Texting, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, 41mm Size, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Silicone Band, Pebble Gray $59 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





That's for the large 45mm variant, mind you, with the smaller and arguably even more elegant 41mm Garmin Venu 3S officially guaranteed to last as much as 10 days on a single charge. It essentially goes without saying that the likes of the That's for the large 45mm variant, mind you, with the smaller and arguably even more elegant 41mm Garmin Venu 3S officially guaranteed to last as much as 10 days on a single charge. It essentially goes without saying that the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 cannot dream to match that reduced number either, and if you hurry, you can get the Venu 3S at a new record high discount with a "pebble gray" case and silicone band.





Regularly priced at $449.99, this circular AMOLED display-sporting beaut can be had at the time of this writing from Amazon for a cool 60 bucks or so less than usual. That amounts to 13 percent slashed off the aforementioned list price, beating not only all current deals from Garmin itself and other third-party retailers like Best Buy, but also everything anyone offered in terms of Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts recently.





Like its big brother, the Venu 3S undeniably deserves serious praise for not just its tremendous battery life and high-quality touchscreen but also an expansive health monitoring arsenal including everything from a good old fashioned and super-accurate heart rate sensor to blood oxygen technology, body battery energy, stress management, skin temperature variation, in-depth sleep supervision, and so much more.





There's also a speaker and microphone built directly into the decidedly feature-packed and visually attractive smartwatch to allow you to make and receive voice calls... with a smartphone nearby. That's an almost perfect set of capabilities for the reduced price of the Garmin Venu 3S, and yes, you still have (a little) time to order the device and realistically hope to receive it before Christmas.