The stylish Garmin Venu 2S is now $150 off its price on Amazon; save on one while you can

The difference between the Garmin Venu 2 and the Garmin Venu 2S is that the Venu 2S is smaller in size — 40mm compared to 45mm for the Venu 2. Other than that, these are two completely identical smartwatches. So, if you have a smaller wrist, go for the Garmin Venu 2S. If you have a larger one, get the Garmin Venu 2.



As a true Garmin smartwatch, the Garmin Venu 2S is loaded with health-tracking features. In addition to that, the watch comes with functionalities such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect store, through which you can download various apps directly on your wrist. Additionally, the watch has nice battery life. It should be able to last you up to 10 days on a single charge. The only downside of this awesome smartwatch is that you can't use it to make or take phone calls.



Nevertheless, the Garmin Venu 2S and its bigger brother, the Garmin Venu 2 are incredible smartwatches that offer a lot.