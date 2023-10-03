The stylish Garmin Venu 2S is now $150 off its price on Amazon; save on one while you can
You will probably agree that a nice smartwatch should have a stylish design, good battery life, and be full of features. However, smartwatches fitting into this category often come at a hefty price. That said, Amazon is currently giving you an awesome chance to snatch a nice smartwatch for way less than usual.
The difference between the Garmin Venu 2 and the Garmin Venu 2S is that the Venu 2S is smaller in size — 40mm compared to 45mm for the Venu 2. Other than that, these are two completely identical smartwatches. So, if you have a smaller wrist, go for the Garmin Venu 2S. If you have a larger one, get the Garmin Venu 2.
As a true Garmin smartwatch, the Garmin Venu 2S is loaded with health-tracking features. In addition to that, the watch comes with functionalities such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect store, through which you can download various apps directly on your wrist. Additionally, the watch has nice battery life. It should be able to last you up to 10 days on a single charge. The only downside of this awesome smartwatch is that you can't use it to make or take phone calls.
Nevertheless, the Garmin Venu 2S and its bigger brother, the Garmin Venu 2 are incredible smartwatches that offer a lot. Furthermore, both are currently available with sweet discounts. Just be sure to act fast and purchase a Garmin Venu 2S or a Garmin Venu 2 now since you never know how long the two offers will last.
At the moment, the retailer has a sweet sale on the Garmin Venu 2S, offering this incredible smartwatch for 38% off its price. After a quick calculation, it appears you can now grab a brand-new Garmin Venu 2S for $150 less if you pull the trigger on this deal. In case you want a bigger watch than the Garmin Venu 2S, you can go for the Garmin Venu 2, which is currently $138 off its price at Walmart, as we recently reported.
