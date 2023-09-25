Treat yourself to a Garmin Venu 2 at a bargain price; get one at Walmart

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Do you enjoy the great outdoors? Are you into sports? In that case, you might really appreciate having a durable wearable adorning your wrist. And what could be better for a sports enthusiast than a Garmin smartwatch? Incidentally, we found a smashing deal on one of the best wearables for active people – the Garmin Venu 2. It’s now some $138 cheaper at Walmart.

While this definitely isn’t the lowest price we’ve come across for this wearable, it’s worth noting that you won’t find it at a better price at one of the other two major online retailers right now – Amazon and Best Buy. So, if you’re eager to step up your fitness game a notch at a bargain price, we suggest you go for Walmart’s offer on the capable Venu 2. It might not be the best smartwatch you can get, but it's still good enough to meet most of your needs.

The Garmin Venu 2 is cheaper at Walmart right now

If you'd like to get the Garmin Venu 2, now's the time to do so and save big. The amazing wearable for sports enthusiasts is currently $138 cheaper at Walmart.
$138 off (35%)
$261 55
$399 99
Buy at Walmart


You get quite the smartwatch for your $261.55 here, by the way. This wearable won’t just look good on your wrist – it’ll help you reach your fitness goals. With its many sensors and functions, the Garmin smartwatch will keep track of your body’s energy levels, sleep score, fitness age, daily stress tracking, and many more.

As you might expect of a wearable specifically designed for fitness enthusiasts, the Garmin Venu 2 also features over 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps. With this smartwatch adorning your wrist, you’ll no longer be guessing if your workouts are effective. Amazingly, you can even track your golf performance with it.

Of course, you also get (almost) all the functionalities conventional wearables like the best smartwatches money can buy have. So, you can make payments on the go and listening to music while working out with the smartwatch. Moreover, the Garmin Venu 2 also plays for both teams – it works perfectly fine with Android and iOS devices.

Then again, what makes it a better alternative to conventional wearables isn’t that it tracks your heart rate or that it follows women’s health, not even the fact that you can download music directly on your watch. No, the best thing about this smartwatch is its smashing battery life. It takes up to 11 days of use for its battery to need charging. And if you turn on Battery Saver mode, you can get an additional day of uninterrupted use.
