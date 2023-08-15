Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Get a Garmin Venu 2 Plus at a discount from Amazon and track your health in style

Deals Wearables Garmin
Get a Garmin Venu 2 Plus from Amazon at a discount and track your health in style
Garmin makes the best fitness-oriented smartwatches on the market, hands down. However, many of its premium devices cost an arm and a leg and are missing one key feature: a built-in microphone. And without a microphone on your smartwatch, you can't really take or make phone calls directly from your wrist. That is a dealbreaker for some people.

However, there are Garmin smartwatches that don't suffer from missing a microphone and can be used for phone calls. And right now, you can save a pretty decent sum on such a premium, high-end Garmin smartwatch. But you will need to act fast since this offer won't remain active indefinitely.

At the moment, the incredibly stylish Garmin Venu 2 Plus is on sale on Amazon at a sweet 16% discount, which will translate into $70 in savings if you take advantage of this nice deal.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: Now $70 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the Garmin Venu 2 Plus from Amazon and save $70 in the process. The watch has a stylish design, it packs a lot of features and has great battery life.
$70 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon


In contrast to other premium Garmin wearables that are made to help you conquer mountains, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is made to help you conquer gala evenings and fancy gatherings. This is a stylish timepiece that goes well with a suit.

However, the is not just a fashion accessory. In a typical Garmin fashion, the smartwatch is just loaded with features. For instance, it comes with a body battery energy levels monitoring, stress tracking, ECG, respiration tracking, fitness age, and a gazillion more fitness features.

In addition to its fitness-tracking, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus comes with Garmin Pay, support for Garmin's Connect IQ store from where you can download various apps directly on your smartwatch, and Garmin Connect, which lets you connect and compete with friends through different fitness challenges.

As for the battery life, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus lasts up to 9 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is just an awesome alternative to the Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches of this world. And now that it's available at a lower price, the smartwatch is an even greater bargain than usual. This is why we suggest you get one at a discount before the offer disappears.

