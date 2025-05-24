Garmin smartwatches get a bunch of new features, but some cost money
Several new features are coming to Garmin smartwatches, but a couple require a Connect+ subscription.
Garmin has just released a major software update for many of its smartwatches. While the bulk of the improvements that are part of the update are free for everyone, there are a couple that require customers to pay for a Garmin Connect+ subscription, which costs as low as $6.99 per month.
Before we deep-dive into the latest features coming to Garmin smartwatches, it’s important to first list the models that are actually getting this major update: Fenix 8, Forerunner, Instinct 3, Lily 2 Active, Venu 3 and more. These are the only smartwatches listed by Garmin, but even if your model is not on the list, it may still qualify for the update.
There are five new features coming to Garmin smartwatches in the coming days. These are available for free, so you don’t have to be subscribed to Garmin Connect+ to enjoy their benefits.
- Breathing Variations: For a closer glimpse of the user’s health, the breathing variations feature uses Pulse Ox2 to help them better understand shifts in their breathing patterns as they sleep.
- Rucking Activity: Weighted hiking feature allows users to manually input their pack weight for load-carrying exercises to enable more accurate tracking and analysis of metrics like pace, distance, heart rate, VO2 max, calorie burn, elevation and more.
- Pack Weight: For training or trekking, this feature allows pack load to be entered for various activities – including running, trail running, hiking and walking – where carrying extra weight may be involved. Adding pack weight will ensure the user’s VO2 max estimates are not negatively affected.
- Passcode: Help protect sensitive data with a passcode to access smartwatch data. For even greater security, an automatic wrist detection option allows users to set up a pin to regain access once the watch has been removed from their wrist.
- Stage Timer: A new tool for competitive marksmen that gives them alerts via paired hearing protection or from the speaker, so they know the remaining time in their current stage.
Garmin Venu 3 is one of the beneficiaries of the new premium features | Image credit: PhoneArena
Apart from the improvements mentioned above, Garmin also added two new premium features. These require a Garmin Connect+ subscription, but as you’ll notice from their description, they are only aimed at two specific categories of users: golfers and hikers.
As per Garmin’s announcement, the new update is already making its way to all the compatible smartwatches. Make sure you have automatic updates enabled from your device and sync with Garmin Connect to get all these new features.
Adding premium features that are only available for subscribers is nothing unusual. What makes this a bit frustrating is that they come with a huge update that includes several free new features that are actually very useful. On the bright side, the two new premium features that require subscription are very specific and will not downgrade your experience in any way.
- Garmin Trails: Users can filter and find trails in select regions that match exactly what they’re looking for – from trail type to dog-friendliness or terrain – accessible in the Garmin Explore or Garmin Connect apps. Users can filter based on features like waterfalls, rivers and forests or on permitting requirements and steepness. Adventurers can also receive trail details, including difficulty, distance, total ascent/descent and estimated time to complete and access the latest community reviews with photos and descriptions.
- Garmin Golf Membership: Venu 3 customers are now able to access many of the premium golf features traditionally available with our premium Approach golf watches. With an active Garmin Golf Membership, golfers can now see the course in advanced detail with access to full-color CourseView maps, touch targeting, PlaysLike distance and Green Contours. Users can add a Garmin Golf Membership on a month-by-month basis ($9.99/month) or save with an annual plan ($99.99/year); both options include a free 30-day trial.
