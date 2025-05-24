Garmin smartwatches get a bunch of new features, but some cost money

Garmin Venu 3 is one of the beneficiaries of the new premium features | Image credit: PhoneArena





Garmin Trails : Users can filter and find trails in select regions that match exactly what they’re looking for – from trail type to dog-friendliness or terrain – accessible in the Garmin Explore or Garmin Connect apps. Users can filter based on features like waterfalls, rivers and forests or on permitting requirements and steepness. Adventurers can also receive trail details, including difficulty, distance, total ascent/descent and estimated time to complete and access the latest community reviews with photos and descriptions.

Garmin Golf Membership : Venu 3 customers are now able to access many of the premium golf features traditionally available with our premium Approach golf watches. With an active Garmin Golf Membership, golfers can now see the course in advanced detail with access to full-color CourseView maps, touch targeting, PlaysLike distance and Green Contours. Users can add a Garmin Golf Membership on a month-by-month basis ($9.99/month) or save with an annual plan ($99.99/year); both options include a free 30-day trial.

Apart from the improvements mentioned above, Garmin also added two new premium features. These require a Garmin Connect+ subscription, but as you'll notice from their description, they are only aimed at two specific categories of users: golfers and hikers.

As per Garmin's announcement, the new update is already making its way to all the compatible smartwatches. Make sure you have automatic updates enabled from your device and sync with Garmin Connect to get all these new features.

Adding premium features that are only available for subscribers is nothing unusual. What makes this a bit frustrating is that they come with a huge update that includes several free new features that are actually very useful. On the bright side, the two new premium features that require subscription are very specific and will not downgrade your experience in any way.