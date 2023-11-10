Garmin premium watches are now seeing a huge drop in price on Amazon

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Like tan? Why not get an advanced GPS smartwatch in that trendy color? If that tickles your fancy, we found the right deal for you. You can get one of the best fitness trackers on the market – the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar – in that particular color at an incredible 38% off! The gargantuan discount is up for grabs at Amazon.

The generous offer lets you save a head-turning $300 on this high-end wearable. And if you don’t care much for tan, you can get the Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar instead. This one is now $200 cheaper on Amazon. At 25% off, the wearable is sporting a record-low price tag.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar, Light Gold with Tan Band: $300 off at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is now a whopping 38% cheaper on Amazon. The wearable features advanced health and wellness monitoring sensors and a premium design, combining elegance with functionality. It boasts up to 10.5 days of battery life with solar charging. Get it now at $300 off.
$300 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar, Dark Bronze Titanium: $200 off at Amazon

Another epic deal at Amazon lets you save $200 on the Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar. This premium GPS watch features a titanium case for extra durability. It's packed with sensors that provide 24/7 health and wellness monitoring. The Garmin watch has 30+ built-in sports apps.
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


Both Garmin wearables give you a bang for your buck at these unprecedented discounts. By the way, if you’re not happy with the chance to save up to $300 on a premium GPS watch, we’ve scoured the web for many other irresistible Black Friday deals on smartwatches to help you kick off your holiday shopping spree.

Why does either of these seem like a good investment to us? Firstly, the Fenix 6S Pro Solar is an incredibly feature-rich piece. It sports various pre-built sports that give you unparalleled opportunities to reach your goals while gaining an in-depth overview of your health.

Some cool features Garmin added here include HRV Status updates, respiration tracking, topographical maps, and over 2,000 different ski maps to satisfy a passionate skier’s every whim. To top it off, Garmin equipped the smartwatch with solar charging, providing stellar battery life.

The Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar deserves admiration in its own right. This GPS watch provides all-day-every-day monitoring of different health metrics, such as Pulse Ox, wrist-based heart rate, sleep tracking, and more.

Equipped with GNSS network support, a 3-axis compass, a gyroscope, and a barometric altimeter, the Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar lets you navigate your adventures with higher accuracy. When you’re up for a challenge, engage with one of the many activity profiles, which include running, skiing, golfing, and surfing, to mention a few.

As you can see, these wearables have a lot to offer. So, if you, just like us, think these deals are just too good to be true, don’t let them slip away. By all means, you should be satisfied with your purchase.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless