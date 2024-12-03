Garmin rolls out new features to its smartwatches with the December update
Garmin Fenix 8. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Garmin is known for making some of the best smartwatches, with the Garmin Forerunner 265/965 being a top pick for runners. These watches are packed with features right from the start, but Garmin doesn't stop there. The company keeps things fresh with regular over-the-air updates, and the latest one is now making its way to users.
According to a new report, Garmin has just dropped its December update for cycling computers and smartwatches, bringing three new features that are worth checking out.
First, you can now track your meditation sessions, which is a great tool for keeping stress and anxiety in check. The devices are also getting smarter when it comes to workouts. By using metrics like your lactate threshold heart rate, you can better gauge the right intensity for your training. Once you hit that threshold, your muscles start to tire out faster, leading to fatigue. While Garmin automatically calculates this, keep in mind that it recommends waiting a few workouts before relying on the data, as accuracy improves over time.
Finally, there's a new addition: Garmin Coach now includes strength training plans. This feature helps you create a custom workout routine to build muscle or get fit, all guided by the app to suit your fitness goals.
According to Garmin's bulletin, the latest update will roll out to compatible devices in the next few weeks. Some of these features, though, have been around since the launch of newer models and are now being extended to older ones.
The Vivoactive 5 shown in this image already has one of the features. | Image credit – PhoneArena
For example, meditation tracking was already available on the Vivoactive 5 and Venu 3, while Garmin Coach strength training has been a feature on the Fenix E, Fenix 8, and Enduro 3 for a while. The lactate threshold detection, however, is brand new across all products. Also, users with the Forerunner 955 and 965 will be seeing all of these features for the first time.
Recommended Stories
The Garmin Connect app will automatically push the update to your device when you're not actively using it. I think it's awesome to see Garmin continuing to roll out new features, especially ones that other brands in the space often overlook, like lactate threshold detection. Once again, Garmin shows that it's all about serious training and performance tracking.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: