Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Garmin rolls out new features to its smartwatches with the December update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Wearables Garmin
A person holding a Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch.
Garmin Fenix 8. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Garmin is known for making some of the best smartwatches, with the Garmin Forerunner 265/965 being a top pick for runners. These watches are packed with features right from the start, but Garmin doesn't stop there. The company keeps things fresh with regular over-the-air updates, and the latest one is now making its way to users.

According to a new report, Garmin has just dropped its December update for cycling computers and smartwatches, bringing three new features that are worth checking out.

First, you can now track your meditation sessions, which is a great tool for keeping stress and anxiety in check. The devices are also getting smarter when it comes to workouts. By using metrics like your lactate threshold heart rate, you can better gauge the right intensity for your training. Once you hit that threshold, your muscles start to tire out faster, leading to fatigue. While Garmin automatically calculates this, keep in mind that it recommends waiting a few workouts before relying on the data, as accuracy improves over time.

Finally, there's a new addition: Garmin Coach now includes strength training plans. This feature helps you create a custom workout routine to build muscle or get fit, all guided by the app to suit your fitness goals.

According to Garmin's bulletin, the latest update will roll out to compatible devices in the next few weeks. Some of these features, though, have been around since the launch of newer models and are now being extended to older ones.



For example, meditation tracking was already available on the Vivoactive 5 and Venu 3, while Garmin Coach strength training has been a feature on the Fenix E, Fenix 8, and Enduro 3 for a while. The lactate threshold detection, however, is brand new across all products. Also, users with the Forerunner 955 and 965 will be seeing all of these features for the first time.

Recommended Stories

The Garmin Connect app will automatically push the update to your device when you're not actively using it. I think it's awesome to see Garmin continuing to roll out new features, especially ones that other brands in the space often overlook, like lactate threshold detection. Once again, Garmin shows that it's all about serious training and performance tracking.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless