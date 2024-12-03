Garmin rolls out new features to its smartwatches with the December update

Garmin Fenix 8. | Image credit – PhoneArena

December update







The Garmin Connect app will automatically push the update to your device when you're not actively using it. I think it's awesome to see Garmin continuing to roll out new features, especially ones that other brands in the space often overlook, like lactate threshold detection. Once again, Garmin shows that it's all about serious training and performance tracking.

For example, meditation tracking was already available on the Vivoactive 5 and Venu 3, while Garmin Coach strength training has been a feature on the Fenix E, Fenix 8, and Enduro 3 for a while. The lactate threshold detection, however, is brand new across all products. Also, users with the Forerunner 955 and 965 will be seeing all of these features for the first time.