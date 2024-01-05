Garmin's Instinct Solar with stellar battery life is once again 43% cheaper on Amazon

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
By now, you’ve probably already set your New Year’s resolutions. If one of them is working out more, you might really appreciate having a Garmin Instinct Solar on your wrist. With its rugged design, this GPS smartwatch doesn’t just look like a perfect workout companion but can also help you reach your fitness goals. Ah, we almost forgot: it’s now available at 43% on Amazon!

This GPS smartwatch is no spring chicken, so it obviously isn’t among the best fitness trackers on the market, feature-wise. But a unique selling point makes the Instinct Solar a superb choice for fitness lovers on a tight budget – its stellar battery life. This puppy features solar charging, allowing it to keep the lights on for as much as 54 days, a feat few other wearables can match.

So, if you like taking long hikes or simply hate having to stop for a recharge more often than you’d care to admit, know that this wearable could prove a great investment. With military-grade toughness, it’s strong enough to withstand everything you put it through.

With exemplary navigation, the Instinct Solar lets you better track your way through the challenges. The wearable supports multiple global navigation satellite systems, giving you more accurate mapping of your wildest adventures.

To help you realize your fitness potential, this bad boy features preloaded activity profiles, such as running, hiking, strength training, and more. Those can help you get detailed insights into your workout performance.

And when you just don’t feel the motivation, simply trust the wearable’s Body Battery Energy Monitor. It’s a handy function that helps you optimize your energy in the best possible way by showing you when it’s time to recharge and when your body’s ready to get started. There’s also a pulse oximeter that shows how well your body absorbs oxygen while you sleep.

When you think about it, the Garmin Instinct Solar may be nothing way too spectacular, but it still gives you all the basics you could be looking for. Plus, it has a stellar battery life and now arrives at an attractive price at Amazon, giving you a true bang for your buck.
