The half-off Garmin Instinct 2S Solar with 'unlimited' battery life is WAY too cheap to turn down
Released all the way back in (early) 2022, the expansive Garmin Instinct 2 lineup includes quite possibly thebest budget smartwatch still available in (late) 2024. That's the 40mm Instinct 2S Solar, which is normally priced at an undeniably excessive $399.99 but currently on sale at a gargantuan $200 discount.
Yes, you can slash no less than 50 percent off this bad boy's list price on Amazon if you hurry... and don't mind opting for a somewhat unremarkable-looking graphite paint job. Of course, we all know true beauty lies on the inside of a feature-packed wearable device like this, and what could be more beautiful than 21 days of battery life? Well, how about 51 whole days of endurance between charges? Or how about "unlimited battery life"?
Believe it or not, those three are all official Garmin marketing claims for this very affordable intelligent timepiece, with solar charging obviously coming into the equation if you want to hit 51 days or that somewhat unrealistic "unlimited" battery life milestone.
Naturally, there are all kinds of caveats and special usage conditions to meet for your Instinct 2S Solar to never require a recharge, but the bottom line is this puppy can keep the lights on far longer than the likes of the Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 without having to hug a wall.
And that's not the only great thing about the cheaper-than-ever "adventure watch", which also comes with a rugged design, built-in sports apps allowing you to easily monitor your running, biking, swimming, and strength training progress, advanced sleep tracking, an always handy blood oxygen sensor, body battery energy technology, and even stress tracking.
That's a truly remarkable list of capabilities for a budget-friendly smartwatch that predictably sports a rather humble monochrome display with no touch support. That's by far the biggest drawback of this unprecedented Amazon deal, although it's also one of the key reasons why the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is able to shine so brightly (both figuratively and literally speaking) in the battery endurance department.
