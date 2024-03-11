Walmart is still selling the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 945 at a sweet 50% discount

Up Next:
We already reported that you can snatch the runner-centric Garmin Forerunner 255S without breaking the bank at Walmart. The watch is currently discounted by 26%, which means it can be yours for just $249.99, which is $88 below its usual price of $337.99.
However, the Garmin Forerunner 255S isn't the only running smartwatch currently enjoying a sweet discount at Walmart. The retailer is also selling the legendary Garmin Forerunner 945 at a lovely $300 price cut, allowing you to snatch one for just $299.99, instead of the watch's usual price of $599.99. So, if you want a slightly bigger smartwatch to accompany you in your running sessions, we suggest you tap the deal button below and get a Garmin Forerunner 945 at a heavily reduced price today!
In case you are debating whether to get a Garmin Forerunner 945, you should know that this bad boy may not exactly be new to the market — given it was released back in 2019 — but it still has a lot to offer and is a great choice if you are into running and don't want to break the bank on Garmin's newer Forerunner 965.
As a proper watch designed for runners, the Garmin Forerunner 945 comes with a plethora of features to help you improve and better track your running. The watch can tell you how are you performing by keeping track of your pace, heart rate, and heart rate variability. Also, it supports Garmin's Coach functionality, which turns your wearable into a personal fitness trainer, offering tailored training plans.
As you can see, the saying "old but gold" is completely valid in the case of the Garmin Forerunner 945. So, don't waste any more time and snatch your at a discounted price now!
Since there is more to life than fitness and running, the Garmin Forerunner 945 also boasts lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download apps and watch faces. However, we should also point out that, sadly, you cannot use the Forerunner 945 for phone calls. On the other hand, the watch packs great battery life, being capable of lasting you up to two whole weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode.
