Take your training to new performance heights with this deeply discounted Garmin Forerunner 945 bundle

Take your training to new heights with this deeply discounted Garmin Forerunner 945 bundle
It's definitely no big secret that Garmin makes probably thebest smartwatches in the world for runners, swimmers, triathletes, and fitness aficionados in general, but the company's hugely expansive product lineup can feel a tad overwhelming for prospective buyers who might not always be sure exactly what model fits their specific needs best.

We say you should always consider what wearable device fits your budget as well, and right now, that's probably the Forerunner 945 for a lot of people. This is not technically the newest and greatest member of the Forerunner family, but at a whopping $330 under its $729.99 list price in a special bundle, we think you'll be easily convinced to ignore its advanced age and focus on its clear and undeniable strengths.

Garmin Forerunner 945 Bundle

Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music, 1.2-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Garmin Coach, VO2 Max, Full-Color Mapping, ClimbPro, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Advanced Sleep Tracking, Women's Health Tracking, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 DX Lens, Blue Silicone Strap, HRM-Swim Monitor and HRM Tri Monitor Included
$330 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Those include a battery life of up to two weeks (yes, weeks) in "smartwatch mode", standalone GPS, Glonass, and Galileo support for precise location tracking in the most remote places across the nation, a reasonably large sunlight-visible 1.2-inch display (sans touch operation), a whole bunch of handy built-in sports apps, and frankly, too many great health monitoring features to list here.

On top of everything, you get two professional-grade accessories alongside the blue-coated Garmin Forerunner 945 sold at that massive aforementioned discount for even more accurate and in-depth supervision of your swimming, biking, and running sessions.

We're talking about a couple of different straps dubbed HRM-Swim and HRM-Tri that you can use in tandem with your new smartwatch to monitor your heart rate underwater and in the most challenging outdoor training conditions and thus find new ways to push your body to the limit and squeeze the last drop of energy out of it... without risking your life.

Even if you don't plan to use the body straps, the Forerunner 945 alone is a solid bargain at its freshly reduced price, especially if you also consider its decidedly robust (albeit not technically rugged) design, music playing capabilities, and universal compatibility with both iPhones and Android handsets.

The only weak point of this hot new Amazon deal is that it doesn't actually come from Amazon but rather a third-party seller... with a nearly flawless 97 percent customer rating average in the last 12 months. That sounds pretty trustworthy to us, so if you like the smartwatch and its apparent quality/price ratio, you should probably go right ahead and pull the trigger!

