Get Garmin Forerunner 255 Music for $131 off and secure podium place in your next marathon

For instance, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music can keep track of your running intensity, making it easier to fine-tune your performance and adjust your training when needed. In addition, it has a Body Battery feature that monitors your energy levels throughout the day, helping you decide when to train hard and when to rest and recover. It also comes with Garmin's Coach functionality, providing you with personalized training plans.A running smartwatch must also be reliable, which is why this bad boy may not come with a touchscreen but offers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode on a single charge. And with it being the Music edition, it lets you store up to 500 songs from Spotify and Amazon Music. So, just pair your favorite headphones, and you're all set.But here’s the kicker! A running smartwatch will usually set you back quite a bit, but not the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music—at least not right now. A third-party seller on Amazon has the White version of the 46mm model marked down by 33%, bringing the cost to just under $270. That means you’ll save $131, which is a fantastic deal considering the watch’s usual price of about $400.We don't know how long this offer will last, though. So, if you're in the market for a feature-rich running smartwatch at a great price, don't hesitate to get a Garmin Forerunner 255 Music for less now!