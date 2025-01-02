Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Run toward your gym goals with the heavily discounted Garmin Forerunner 255 Music

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Garmin Forerunner 255 Music on a white background
A Garmin smartwatch for runners will usually set you back quite a lot of cash. But we found a sweet deal on a pretty capable smartwatch that lets you save quite the sum.

The offer is available on Amazon and is for the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, which can now be yours for $117 off its price. This means you can score this feature-rich timepiece for under $290 and save 29%. It's worth noting that this is one of the best prices we've seen for this smartwatch, making it a deal you don't want to miss!

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, Black: Save $117!

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music in Black is on sale for $117 off its price on Amazon. This allows you to score one for under $290. The watch is loaded with features, including Garmin's Coach functionality. What's more, it delivers up to 14 days of battery life. Act fast and save while you can!
$117 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


You may notice that a third-party merchant is offering the discount. However, Amazon is taking care of the shipping. You'll also have 30 days to return the watch. So, we don't think you should be concerned that the markdown doesn't come directly from the e-commerce giant.

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is loaded with features. Every morning, it gives you a quick update on your sleep, recovery, training progress, and even the weather. It also tracks your heart rate variability (HRV), helping you understand your health and recovery better. What's more, it supports Garmin's Coach, giving you personalized workout plans to help you become a better runner.

One thing we don’t love about this smartwatch is that it doesn't come with a touchscreen. But it makes up for that with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. And with it being the 'Music' edition, you can store up to 500 songs from apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. Plus, you can connect your wireless headphones or earbuds to it.

All in all, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is even greater value for money at its current price on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest you act fast and save big on this sleek smartwatch now while the offer is still available!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi

Latest News

Apple Fitness+ leans into resolutions: 3-Month free trial to build lasting habits
Apple Fitness+ leans into resolutions: 3-Month free trial to build lasting habits
Amazon makes the Pixel 7a even more budget-friendly with this generous $160 discount
Amazon makes the Pixel 7a even more budget-friendly with this generous $160 discount
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Top-rated JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker falls to a much more affordable price at Best Buy
Top-rated JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker falls to a much more affordable price at Best Buy
The Lenovo Tab M9 is a top New Year's bargain at this unusually high Amazon discount
The Lenovo Tab M9 is a top New Year's bargain at this unusually high Amazon discount
Still relevant Pixel 8 Pro steals the spotlight with a massive $350 price cut on Amazon
Still relevant Pixel 8 Pro steals the spotlight with a massive $350 price cut on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless