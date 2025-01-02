Run toward your gym goals with the heavily discounted Garmin Forerunner 255 Music

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, Black: Save $117! The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music in Black is on sale for $117 off its price on Amazon. This allows you to score one for under $290. The watch is loaded with features, including Garmin's Coach functionality. What's more, it delivers up to 14 days of battery life. Act fast and save while you can! $117 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

You may notice that a third-party merchant is offering the discount. However, Amazon is taking care of the shipping. You'll also have 30 days to return the watch. So, we don't think you should be concerned that the markdown doesn't come directly from the e-commerce giant.The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is loaded with features. Every morning, it gives you a quick update on your sleep, recovery, training progress, and even the weather. It also tracks your heart rate variability (HRV), helping you understand your health and recovery better. What's more, it supports Garmin's Coach, giving you personalized workout plans to help you become a better runner.One thing we don’t love about this smartwatch is that it doesn't come with a touchscreen. But it makes up for that with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. And with it being the 'Music' edition, you can store up to 500 songs from apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. Plus, you can connect your wireless headphones or earbuds to it.All in all, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is even greater value for money at its current price on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest you act fast and save big on this sleek smartwatch now while the offer is still available!