Run toward your gym goals with the heavily discounted Garmin Forerunner 255 Music
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Garmin smartwatch for runners will usually set you back quite a lot of cash. But we found a sweet deal on a pretty capable smartwatch that lets you save quite the sum.
The offer is available on Amazon and is for the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, which can now be yours for $117 off its price. This means you can score this feature-rich timepiece for under $290 and save 29%. It's worth noting that this is one of the best prices we've seen for this smartwatch, making it a deal you don't want to miss!
You may notice that a third-party merchant is offering the discount. However, Amazon is taking care of the shipping. You'll also have 30 days to return the watch. So, we don't think you should be concerned that the markdown doesn't come directly from the e-commerce giant.
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is loaded with features. Every morning, it gives you a quick update on your sleep, recovery, training progress, and even the weather. It also tracks your heart rate variability (HRV), helping you understand your health and recovery better. What's more, it supports Garmin's Coach, giving you personalized workout plans to help you become a better runner.
All in all, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is even greater value for money at its current price on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest you act fast and save big on this sleek smartwatch now while the offer is still available!
The offer is available on Amazon and is for the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, which can now be yours for $117 off its price. This means you can score this feature-rich timepiece for under $290 and save 29%. It's worth noting that this is one of the best prices we've seen for this smartwatch, making it a deal you don't want to miss!
You may notice that a third-party merchant is offering the discount. However, Amazon is taking care of the shipping. You'll also have 30 days to return the watch. So, we don't think you should be concerned that the markdown doesn't come directly from the e-commerce giant.
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is loaded with features. Every morning, it gives you a quick update on your sleep, recovery, training progress, and even the weather. It also tracks your heart rate variability (HRV), helping you understand your health and recovery better. What's more, it supports Garmin's Coach, giving you personalized workout plans to help you become a better runner.
One thing we don’t love about this smartwatch is that it doesn't come with a touchscreen. But it makes up for that with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. And with it being the 'Music' edition, you can store up to 500 songs from apps like Spotify and Amazon Music. Plus, you can connect your wireless headphones or earbuds to it.
All in all, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is even greater value for money at its current price on Amazon. Therefore, we suggest you act fast and save big on this sleek smartwatch now while the offer is still available!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: