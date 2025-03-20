Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is selling at its lowest price, making it top pick for runners on budget

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

If you're looking for ways to improve your running or just need a fancy Garmin smartwatch at a lower price, the Music edition of the Garmin Forerunner 255 is a great pick right now.

A third-party seller is selling it at a massive 38% discount on Amazon, letting you treat yourself to one for under the $250 mark. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model, making the deal one you can't let slip through your fingers.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (38%)
The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is on sale for $150 off, dropping to just under $250. It's packed with features, including Garmin's Coach for custom workout plans. And with up to 14 days of battery life, it's built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Hurry and grab one at a bargain price now while you can!
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that the merchant also handles the shipping. However, you'll be able to take advantage of Amazon's usual 30-day return period in case there is an issue with your newly bought smartwatch. We suggest you act fast, though, as the promo has been up for grabs for a few weeks, and you never know when it could expire.

As a proper Garmin smartwatch, our friend here is loaded with features designed to help you become a better runner. For instance, it can track how much force you're putting into your runs and help you measure your effort, optimize your performance, and make adjustments to your training for better results. It can also tell you when you'll be fully recovered for your next workout. In addition, it supports Garmin's Coach, providing you with personalized training plans.

One thing that's sadly missing is the touchscreen display, but the watch makes up for it with a solid 14-day battery life in smartwatch mode. As the 'Music' edition, it takes things up a notch by letting you save up to 500 songs from Spotify, Amazon Music, and more, so you'll never be without your favorite songs. Just connect your wireless headphones or earbuds to it and start running.

All in all, the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is a great pick for running enthusiasts who don't want to splurge huge amounts of cash on a new smartwatch. So, if you believe it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate and score one at a massive discount today!
