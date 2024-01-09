Amazon discounts the Garmin Forerunner 245 by $102, making it the best smartwatch for a runner on a budget

Garmin Forerunner 245: Now $102 OFF on Amazon! Get the Forerunner 245 from Amazon and save $102. The smartwatch packs a lot of features designed to help you improve your running, and it's a good bargain for money, especially at its current price. $102 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

Similarly to its more expensive cousin, the Forerunner 245 is a smartwatch designed with runners in mind, offering numerous health-tracking features intended to provide deeper insights into your running sessions and workouts in general. For instance, the watch can show you how your workouts affect the development of endurance and speed and can tell you how long you need to rest before you hit the treadmill again.Moreover, the Garmin Forerunner 245 comes with Garmin's fancy Coach feature, which turns your smartwatch into a personal fitness trainer by offering training plans that adapt to you.The Garmin Forerunner 245 also has a pretty decent battery life. It should be able to last you up to 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.So, with numerous health-tracking features and good battery life, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is a pretty awesome, budget-friendly running smartwatch that can now be yours for even less than usual, courtesy of Amazon's sweet $102 discount. However, that nice price cut most likely comes with an expiration date. Therefore, we strongly suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand new Garmin Forerunner 245 at a reduced price today, since it may be too late tomorrow.