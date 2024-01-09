Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Amazon discounts the Garmin Forerunner 245 by $102, making it the best smartwatch for a runner on a budget

Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon discounts the Garmin Forerunner 245 by $102, making it the best smartwatch for a runner on a
As we previously reported, Amazon is currently offering the incredible Garmin Forerunner 945 at an awesome 40% discount, allowing you to grab an amazing smartwatch for runners with a whopping $200 off its price.

However, if you're aiming to spend even less on a new smartwatch, begin your fitness journey by purchasing a Garmin Forerunner 245 at a 34% discount on Amazon. By doing so, you'll save about $102 and treat yourself to a brand-new timepiece at an even more budget-friendly price.

Garmin Forerunner 245: Now $102 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Forerunner 245 from Amazon and save $102. The smartwatch packs a lot of features designed to help you improve your running, and it's a good bargain for money, especially at its current price.
$102 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


Similarly to its more expensive cousin, the Forerunner 245 is a smartwatch designed with runners in mind, offering numerous health-tracking features intended to provide deeper insights into your running sessions and workouts in general. For instance, the watch can show you how your workouts affect the development of endurance and speed and can tell you how long you need to rest before you hit the treadmill again.

Moreover, the Garmin Forerunner 245 comes with Garmin's fancy Coach feature, which turns your smartwatch into a personal fitness trainer by offering training plans that adapt to you.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 also has a pretty decent battery life. It should be able to last you up to 7 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode.

So, with numerous health-tracking features and good battery life, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is a pretty awesome, budget-friendly running smartwatch that can now be yours for even less than usual, courtesy of Amazon's sweet $102 discount. However, that nice price cut most likely comes with an expiration date. Therefore, we strongly suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand new Garmin Forerunner 245 at a reduced price today, since it may be too late tomorrow.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
You can score Google's classy Pixel Watch for its lowest price on Amazon
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Hundreds of people fall for this iPhone case scam: Stop overpaying for iPhone accessories
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
Caught in a tough position, Samsung wants to stop leakers from posting Galaxy S24 series images
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless