The incredible Garmin Fenix 7X is now 25% cheaper on Amazon just in time for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurray, hurray, it’s Black Friday! As you might imagine, plenty of head-turning deals on popular smartwatches have gone live on Amazon, helping shoppers get the most out of every penny spent. If you’re after a premium GPS smartwatch, we’ve got the right offer to get you started on the holiday shopping spree! Not just any deal, mind you, but a head-turning 25% price cut on none other than Garmin’s super-powerful Fenix 7X Solar.
Don’t forget that it’s not just epic smartwatch deals that go live during Black Friday. We’ve compiled many of the Black Friday phone deals to help you upgrade to a new phone on the cheap.
This bad boy doesn’t give you overviews of your workout performance. It’s designed to provide in-depth predictions on a variety of fitness activities, too. Take the Visual Race predictor, for example. This feature compiles data from your previous runs and takes into account your fitness level to predict the ideal running pace for a given distance.
With the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar on your wrist, you no longer have to fear the unknown. This premium wearable has a 3-axis compass, a gyroscope, a barometric altimeter, plus support for multiple GNSS satellite systems. Those are designed to make navigation through your adventures easy and more precise.
You can use the wearable just like a conventional smartwatch, pairing it with your phone to display notifications and more. Garmin Pay allows you to make contactless payments directly on your wrist, too.
We’re not just beating our gums when we say that’s an irresistible offer. A $200 discount on this incredible wearable is a very rare occasion on Amazon. So, if you’re looking for a solar-charging alternative to the best smartwatches, the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is a fantastic choice, and it’s all the more appealing at 26% off.
Don’t forget that it’s not just epic smartwatch deals that go live during Black Friday. We’ve compiled many of the Black Friday phone deals to help you upgrade to a new phone on the cheap.
With that in mind, the Gramin Fenix 7X Solar gives you a bang for your buck. First off, it has a large 1.4-inch solar-charged display, countless fitness-tracking apps, next-level navigation capabilities, and more.
This bad boy doesn’t give you overviews of your workout performance. It’s designed to provide in-depth predictions on a variety of fitness activities, too. Take the Visual Race predictor, for example. This feature compiles data from your previous runs and takes into account your fitness level to predict the ideal running pace for a given distance.
With the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar on your wrist, you no longer have to fear the unknown. This premium wearable has a 3-axis compass, a gyroscope, a barometric altimeter, plus support for multiple GNSS satellite systems. Those are designed to make navigation through your adventures easy and more precise.
You can use the wearable just like a conventional smartwatch, pairing it with your phone to display notifications and more. Garmin Pay allows you to make contactless payments directly on your wrist, too.
As mentioned, this smartwatch is equipped with solar charging, too. Amazingly, it can keep the lights on for up to 37 days in Smartwatch mode, which is impressive, to say the least. Overall, the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is a fantastic wearable device. If its MSRP of $799.99 seems too pricey for you, know that Amazon’s Black Friday generosity lets you save $210.
Things that are NOT allowed: