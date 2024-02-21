The premium Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar can now be yours at 39% off on Amazon

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Garmin’s timepieces from the Fenix series are ideal for pretty much anyone with an active lifestyle. Whether you’re a hiker, a swimmer, a runner, or anything in between, the Fenix smartwatches rigorously track all your activities, giving you advanced performance insights any fitness enthusiast would appreciate. And while they typically come at rather hefty prices, we just found a tempting deal on the Fenix 6 Pro Solar that might tickle your fancy.

This wearable now boasts a smashing 39% markdown at Amazon, landing it at a stomachable price. Remember, usually, you’d have to cough up as much as $750 for this wearable with solar charging when it’s not on sale, which is expensive through and through. So, now that it’s $290 cheaper than usual, it’s definitely worth your attention.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: save 39% at Amazon

You can now save a huge 39% on a new Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar at Amazon. This timepiece offers advanced health and safety tracking features plus a plethora of fitness-oriented apps that give you detailed insights into your performance and more. The wearable supports Garmin Pay, lets you pair your phone to display smart notifications, and also features solar charging that lets you break the shackles of daily recharging. Get it now and save $290.
$290 off (39%)
$290 off (39%)


The Fenix 6 Pro Solar might have seen many moons, for it first hit the shelves in 2020, but it still has a lot to offer. It boasts a rugged and sophisticated design, a feature-rich setup, and solar charging, giving you all the best of the Garmin Fenix series at a lower price point. After all, the more contemporary Fenix 7 Pro Solar is still retailing at a whopping $800.

Feature-wise, this puppy gives you everything you could possibly want. From measuring your heart rate every second to providing advanced training metrics and everything in between, this premium GPS smartwatch won’t disappoint you one bit.

Let’s not forget that, aside from the fitness tracking features, you can also use your Fenix 6 Pro Solar to make payments on the go, download music on your watch, and display smart notifications. Garmin also added some safety and Emergency SOS features here, plus advanced tracking features that help you find your way even in unfamiliar terrains.

As for its battery life, this timepiece keeps the lights on for up to 16 days with solar charging in smartwatch mode. Given that most conventional smartwatches rarely offer more than a day and a half of use between charges, the Garmin wearable is definitely a winner on the battery front.

