One of the best Garmin smartwatches ever is on sale at a new all-time low price

Deals
One of the best Garmin smartwatches ever is on sale at a new all-time low price
Like most other divisions of the larger consumer electronics industry, the wearable device market is constantly shifting and changing, which means our comprehensive list of the best smartwatches money can buy is also subject to frequent revisions and updates.

But some intelligent timepieces seem to withstand the passage of time much better than others, especially when their price points are reduced to reflect their advanced age. Something like the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, for instance, can still be the best smartwatch for many people nowadays at a huge 50 percent discount.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro

Premium Multisport GPS Watch, Rugged Design, 47mm, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezels, Black Band
$300 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

That's precisely how much you can currently shave off the $599.99 list price of that 2019-released model at Amazon, although you may well have to hurry if you feel this "ancient" product suits your needs, requirements, and budget in 2023.

That's because the Fenix 6 Pro is only available in a single black hue at that new record high markdown of 300 bucks, and neither Garmin itself nor other major third-party retailers like Best Buy seem to carry the device in stock anymore.

This is obviously not the latest member of the popular Garmin Fenix family, but in many ways, it can still go head-to-head with the hot new Apple Watch Ultra... while costing a lot less. The design is both rugged and "sophisticated", with a large 47mm case made from fiber-reinforced polymer to survive the daily pressures of an adventurous life, as well as extra-robust stainless steel bezels, and a 1.3-inch sunlight-readable display that arguably strikes a very nice balance between performance and frugality.

The relatively low 260 x 260 pixel resolution of said touchscreen crucially contributes to the Fenix 6 Pro's stellar battery life rating of up to 14 days in "smartwatch mode", 28 days in "expedition GPS activity mode", and 48 days (!!!) in "battery saver watch mode."

Equipped with Glonass and Galileo support in addition to good old fashioned untethered GPS connectivity, this bad boy can follow your every move in any outdoor environment, accurately tracking your most extreme workouts while also monitoring your heart rate, sleep quality, hydration, respiration, energy levels, and blood oxygen. 

Unfortunately, there's no ECG technology, but other than that, the unusually affordable Garmin Fenix 6 Pro doesn't show its age at all, making this killer new Amazon deal an absolute must-buy for outdoor enthusiasts and health nuts on a relatively tight budget.
