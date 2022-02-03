 The incredibly robust and feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 is incredibly affordable right now - PhoneArena

The incredibly robust and feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 is incredibly affordable right now

Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The incredibly robust and feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 is incredibly affordable right now
With the Garmin Fenix 7 series finally unveiled a couple of weeks ago and shortly thereafter made available stateside at a starting price of $700, it's probably only a matter of time until the 2019-released Fenix 6 family of "premium multisport GPS watches" will be officially discontinued.

That may give you a very narrow window to score the base model in that impressively feature-packed lineup at an unprecedented $230.99 discount. That's right, the "standard" Garmin Fenix 6 is currently marked down by more than what many US retailers routinely charge for a Wear OS-running Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Of course, the two smartwatches don't exactly have an overlapping target audience, which explains the extravagant $549.99 Fenix 6 list price. That's actually not extravagant when you consider its robust stainless steel bezel crucially contributing to a rugged overall design guaranteed to survive various types of shock, extreme temperatures, and lengthy water immersion among others.

At 42 percent less than usual, it goes without saying that adventurous outdoor enthusiasts are looking at making the deal of their lifetime here, and although no expiration date is technically listed right now, something tells us you don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this exceptional bargain.

There's only one color option in stock at the time of this writing, mind you, pairing a silver 47mm case with a classic black band, and in addition to the basic health and fitness tools pretty much any $300 or $350 smartwatch would offer, this bad boy has super-advanced stuff like multi-GNSS support, heat- and altitude-adjusted VO2 max monitoring, and ClimbPro technology going for it.

In a nutshell, the Garmin Fenix 6 is ready to give you essentially everything you need to survive out in the wilderness for up to 48 days (!!!) without requiring a battery recharge at a small fraction of the Fenix 7's starting price. What more could you possibly ask for?

