Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Garmin's top Apple Watch Ultra alternative is more affordable than ever before

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin's top Apple Watch Ultra alternative is more affordable than ever before
While rugged smartwatches have been a thing years before the world's largest vendor decided to enter this market segment as well, there's no denying that the Apple Watch Ultra has almost instantly become the most well-known and probably the most popular representative of said product category.

Of course, that wasn't necessarily a bad thing for companies like Garmin, which are also enjoying more mainstream attention than ever on Apple Watch Ultra rivals part of the Fenix or Epix families. While most of these super-robust alternatives with stellar battery life tend to be at least slightly cheaper than Cupertino's costliest intelligent timepiece to date, the Epix (Gen 2) roster typically starts at a whopping $899.99.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)

Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Steel Rear Cover, Stainless Steel Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass Lens, Black
$200 off (22%)
$699 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)

Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, Black
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Epix (Gen 2)

Premium Outdoor Smartwatch with 47mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Titanium Rear Cover, Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Lens, White
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

That's actually higher than the Apple Watch Ultra's base retail price of $799, but for the first time ever, you can purchase a second-gen Garmin Epix beast for as "little" as $699.99. That obviously still doesn't put this bad boy in the budget smartwatch division, although it's certainly a lot easier to swallow than nine whole Benjamins.

Best Buy is currently selling all three Epix (Gen 2) variants at special and unprecedented prices marked down by $200, which means that you need to cough up $799.99 instead of $999.99 if you prefer titanium over steel for this thing's rear cover and bezel, as well as sapphire crystal over Gorilla Glass as far as display protection is concerned.

Whichever one of the three deeply discounted models you'll end up choosing, you're looking at the same 47mm case size, same beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with Always-On functionality, and of course, an identical (and identically impressive) set of health and fitness monitoring tools.

Technically, the Epix (Gen 2) is not advertised by Garmin as a rugged smartwatch, clearly looking more elegant and refined than a bulky Fenix 7 while undoubtedly being capable of surviving out in the wild with relative ease and promising to keep the lights on for up to an amazing 16 days between charges in "smartwatch mode."

This "premium outdoor smartwatch" you can get at a lower than ever price is compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, and in addition to keeping an eye on fairly basic things like your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress, it also aims to improve your fitness by tracking every aspect of your indoor and outdoor workout sessions and anticipating just when and how you can push yourself to the limit without hurting yourself. 

What's missing is standalone cellular connectivity and ECG technology, which is certainly not ideal at $699.99 and up but... it is what it is.

Popular stories

Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is STILL on sale at record discounts with no strings
Google is returning a feature to the Pixel Launcher that it previously took away
Google is returning a feature to the Pixel Launcher that it previously took away
Power users' dream tablet 12.9 iPad Pro is a massive $400 off
Power users' dream tablet 12.9 iPad Pro is a massive $400 off
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The surprisingly versatile and premium Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Gen 3 is an awesome bargain right now
The surprisingly versatile and premium Lenovo Smart Tab M8 Gen 3 is an awesome bargain right now
Best Buy is offering the best no-trade-in, no-activation Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals to date
Best Buy is offering the best no-trade-in, no-activation Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals to date
Oppo will launch the premium Reno 10 series on May 24 with periscope zoom, 120Hz displays
Oppo will launch the premium Reno 10 series on May 24 with periscope zoom, 120Hz displays
China bans shipments from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology
China bans shipments from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology
Verizon issues warning about "smishing," texts that are sent to your phone to rip you off
Verizon issues warning about "smishing," texts that are sent to your phone to rip you off
Walmart refuses to admit it might be better off accepting Apple Pay
Walmart refuses to admit it might be better off accepting Apple Pay
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless