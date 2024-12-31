Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain





Garmin Epix Gen 2: Save 50% on Amazon! The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is available at a massive 50% discount, allowing you to save $450 and get one for under $450. The watch has a plethora of features, a stylish design, and offers up to 16 days of battery life. Act fast and get yours at a hefty price cut today! $450 off (50%) Buy at Amazon



True, the watch is pricey even at its current discount on Amazon. However, it does offer a lot for its high price tag. It comes with a plethora of features and can track your energy reserves, respiration, and sleep. It also supports Garmin's Coach functionality, which allows it to deliver tailored training plans.



On top of that, the gorgeous 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen makes navigating menus a breeze, while smart notifications ensure you won't miss any important messages. What's more, the watch supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments and gives you access to Garmin's Connect IQ store, where you can download various apps.



Additionally, it features multi-band GNSS technology, so you won't lose your way no matter where you go. And with up to 16 days of battery life, you might even forget the last time you charged your fancy smartwatch.



If you're in the market for a premium Garmin smartwatch, be sure to act fast and get the Garmin Epix Gen 2 with this offer. The watch is currently discounted by a whopping 50% on Amazon and can be yours for just under $450.This is an unmissable deal, as the watch's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is around $900. But if you're quick enough and take advantage of this promo, you can get it for $450 less, which is a bonkers discount.