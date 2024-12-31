Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Garmin Epix Gen 2 on a white background
If you're in the market for a premium Garmin smartwatch, be sure to act fast and get the Garmin Epix Gen 2 with this offer. The watch is currently discounted by a whopping 50% on Amazon and can be yours for just under $450.

This is an unmissable deal, as the watch's MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is around $900. But if you're quick enough and take advantage of this promo, you can get it for $450 less, which is a bonkers discount.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Save 50% on Amazon!

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is available at a massive 50% discount, allowing you to save $450 and get one for under $450. The watch has a plethora of features, a stylish design, and offers up to 16 days of battery life. Act fast and get yours at a hefty price cut today!
$450 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon
 

True, the watch is pricey even at its current discount on Amazon. However, it does offer a lot for its high price tag. It comes with a plethora of features and can track your energy reserves, respiration, and sleep. It also supports Garmin's Coach functionality, which allows it to deliver tailored training plans.

On top of that, the gorgeous 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen makes navigating menus a breeze, while smart notifications ensure you won't miss any important messages. What's more, the watch supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments and gives you access to Garmin's Connect IQ store, where you can download various apps.

Additionally, it features multi-band GNSS technology, so you won't lose your way no matter where you go. And with up to 16 days of battery life, you might even forget the last time you charged your fancy smartwatch.

In conclusion, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is great value for money, offering plenty of features, a vibrant display, and superb battery life. Furthermore, it's a steal at its current 50% discount. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the offer button in this article and score one at a hefty price cut now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be cheaper, said to make no compromise in main display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be cheaper, said to make no compromise in main display
Compact gem Galaxy S24 gets a hefty discount just ahead of the new year
Compact gem Galaxy S24 gets a hefty discount just ahead of the new year
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10+ gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10+ gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Pixel 9 lets you enter Google's ecosystem at a cheaper price with this deal
Pixel 9 lets you enter Google's ecosystem at a cheaper price with this deal
OnePlus Watch 3 leak gives us a glimpse of some exciting health features
OnePlus Watch 3 leak gives us a glimpse of some exciting health features
Nonprofit group Encode now supports Musk's efforts to stop OpenAI from becoming for-profit
Nonprofit group Encode now supports Musk's efforts to stop OpenAI from becoming for-profit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless