Prices for Gamin's premium Epix Gen 2 keep plunging at Amazon; get one at 33% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Surprise, surprise! Fans of Garmin’s premium wearables no longer have to wait for an epic Black Friday smartwatch deal to take advantage of. That’s because one of Garmin’s best products, the Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition, got even cheaper at the world’s biggest online retailer. You can snatch it at 33% off at the time of writing, landing it at just under $600.
Designed for those who lead an active lifestyle, this bad boy is filled to the brim with advanced health tracking and wellness features. To begin with, it’s capable of monitoring your heart rate, following your body temperature, keeping your sleep on track, and more.
With Garmin Connect, you can get a personalized trainer directly on your wrist via the handy Garmin Coach feature. It lets you pick from countless adaptive training plans with guidance from professional trainers. Amazingly, you even have PacePro on this bad boy. The cutting-edge feature follows your pace and provides grade-adjusted guidance while you run.
Such a feature-rich wearable is a rightful opponent to the best smartwatches on the market. Speaking of those, you can use the Epix Gen 2 just like a regular smartwatch, pairing it with your phone for smart notifications. You can make contactless payments via Garmin Pay and more.
Other cool features Garmin added on deck include downloading music from Amazon Music, safety tracking, and more. In addition, the wearable can last as many as 16 days between charges in smartwatch mode.
It’s not every day you get to save a jaw-dropping $300 on a brand-new Garmin Epix Gen 2, especially at Amazon. In fact, the humongous 33% price cut reduces the wearable to its best price. Talk about early Black Friday offers!
Designed for those who lead an active lifestyle, this bad boy is filled to the brim with advanced health tracking and wellness features. To begin with, it’s capable of monitoring your heart rate, following your body temperature, keeping your sleep on track, and more.
The wearable features a stunning AMOLED screen that even displays daily suggested workouts. You can actually get an entire week of suggested activities that adapt after each workout, following your recovery needs and performance.
With Garmin Connect, you can get a personalized trainer directly on your wrist via the handy Garmin Coach feature. It lets you pick from countless adaptive training plans with guidance from professional trainers. Amazingly, you even have PacePro on this bad boy. The cutting-edge feature follows your pace and provides grade-adjusted guidance while you run.
Such a feature-rich wearable is a rightful opponent to the best smartwatches on the market. Speaking of those, you can use the Epix Gen 2 just like a regular smartwatch, pairing it with your phone for smart notifications. You can make contactless payments via Garmin Pay and more.
Other cool features Garmin added on deck include downloading music from Amazon Music, safety tracking, and more. In addition, the wearable can last as many as 16 days between charges in smartwatch mode.
There’s no denying that the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is an incredible piece of technology. If you’ve always wanted to have it in your collection, now’s the perfect time to get it. Now that it’s available at its lowest price on Amazon, it provides even more value for money.
Things that are NOT allowed: