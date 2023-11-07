Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Prices for Gamin's premium Epix Gen 2 keep plunging at Amazon; get one at 33% off

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prices for Gamin's premium Epix Gen 2 keep plunging at Amazon; get one at 33% off
Surprise, surprise! Fans of Garmin’s premium wearables no longer have to wait for an epic Black Friday smartwatch deal to take advantage of. That’s because one of Garmin’s best products, the Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition, got even cheaper at the world’s biggest online retailer. You can snatch it at 33% off at the time of writing, landing it at just under $600.

It’s not every day you get to save a jaw-dropping $300 on a brand-new Garmin Epix Gen 2, especially at Amazon. In fact, the humongous 33% price cut reduces the wearable to its best price. Talk about early Black Friday offers!

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is now 33% off on Amazon

Right now, you can grab the incredible Garmin Epix Gen 2 at Amazon and save big in the process. The wearable offers plenty of health-tracking and wellness features, plus it has up to 16 days of battery life.
$300 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


Designed for those who lead an active lifestyle, this bad boy is filled to the brim with advanced health tracking and wellness features. To begin with, it’s capable of monitoring your heart rate, following your body temperature, keeping your sleep on track, and more.

The wearable features a stunning AMOLED screen that even displays daily suggested workouts. You can actually get an entire week of suggested activities that adapt after each workout, following your recovery needs and performance.

With Garmin Connect, you can get a personalized trainer directly on your wrist via the handy Garmin Coach feature. It lets you pick from countless adaptive training plans with guidance from professional trainers. Amazingly, you even have PacePro on this bad boy. The cutting-edge feature follows your pace and provides grade-adjusted guidance while you run.

Such a feature-rich wearable is a rightful opponent to the best smartwatches on the market. Speaking of those, you can use the Epix Gen 2 just like a regular smartwatch, pairing it with your phone for smart notifications. You can make contactless payments via Garmin Pay and more.

Other cool features Garmin added on deck include downloading music from Amazon Music, safety tracking, and more. In addition, the wearable can last as many as 16 days between charges in smartwatch mode.

There’s no denying that the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is an incredible piece of technology. If you’ve always wanted to have it in your collection, now’s the perfect time to get it. Now that it’s available at its lowest price on Amazon, it provides even more value for money.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless