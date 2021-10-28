Notification Center

iOS Android Games

Gameloft’s Heroes of the Dark Out now on iPhone and Android

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Gameloft’s Heroes of the Dark Out now on iPhone and Android
Heroes of the Dark, Gameloft’s take on Van Helsing, is now available on Android and iOS devices. It’s free-to-play, but it includes in-app purchases for those who’d like to progress faster.

The game features RPG and strategy elements, and it’s set in the Victorian Era. You recruit Heroes, developer and gear them up to lead your troops in battle. Heroes of the Dark features both PvP and PvE online multiplayer, so you can either battle against other players and try to conquer their territories or team up with allies and go explore dungeons or complete quests for various rewards.



Heroes are quite diverse and have their own background stories; you can recruit Humans, Werewolves, and Vampires, each featuring special powers that make them stand out. Players can gear these heroes up with various sets of Equipment, but it’s also possible for forge gear.

Fans of the genre can check out Heroes of the Dark right now via Google Play Store and App Store. It’s important to mention that Gameloft’s new game is also available on PC, you’ll just have to download it from the Microsoft Store.

