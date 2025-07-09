Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors: all the official hues
Here are the official colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now here after months of leaks and rumors. This time, it has four colors for you to choose from, three main ones and one exclusive. Samsung has upgraded its looks so it's now thinner and lighter, and noticeably more modern-looking. The colors that are available for you to choose from complement the new design.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in four colors:
Blue Shadow is a deep, dark blue color that looks a bit brighter under certain lighting conditions. It's refined and trendy and gives off a sophisticated vibe. The camera bump is also painted in the same color for a seamless look, and so is the frame of the phone.
This color is ideal if you want something that is trendy but not too eye-catching and vibrant.
Silver Shadow is another polished color for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's a light gray shade that reflects the surrounding colors, so it's far from boring despite being a simple, at first glance, gray option. The frame of the phone and the camera bump are painted in the same silver-y color for consistency. This color option is ideal if you prefer something simple yet light.
The Jet-black color is a deep black that looks great on the thin and light Galaxy Z Fold 7. It looks polished and premium. Curiously enough, its availability varies by region, so it may not be available as a color option everywhere.
An exclusive Samsung.com color, mint is a fresh and exciting color option for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's bright, lively, and youthful, and it will definitely attract attention, so if you're into this, you will love this shade.
Yep, the Galaxy Z Fold 7's colors this year are nothing eye-catching or particularly exceptional. They are simple and minimalistic, exuding elegance rather than pretense to catch the eye. After all, the Z Fold 7 being a foldable phone is eye-catching enough already, so the colors don't really need to stand out as much.
There's only one Samsung.com-exclusive color this year, Mint, and the remaining three colors are pretty traditional: blue, black, and silver.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 official colors
- Blue Shadow
- Silver Shadow
- Jet-black
- Mint (Exclusive)
Blue Shadow
Blue Shadow. Image Credit - Samsung
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow. | Image Credit - Samsung
Jet-black (Availability varies by market)
Jetblack. | Image Credit - Samsung
We have the same color on the frame and the camera bump for a seamless, polished look.
Mint (Samsung.com Exclusive)
Mint. | Image Credit - Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors this year look good, but the phone looks better
