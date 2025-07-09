Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors: all the official hues

Here are the official colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Articles Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors: all the official hues
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now here after months of leaks and rumors. This time, it has four colors for you to choose from, three main ones and one exclusive. Samsung has upgraded its looks so it's now thinner and lighter, and noticeably more modern-looking. The colors that are available for you to choose from complement the new design. 

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for up to $1,120 off

$999 99
$2119 99
$1120 off (53%)
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung and grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model. On top of that, you can save an extra up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 7 official colors 


The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in four colors:
  • Blue Shadow
  • Silver Shadow
  • Jet-black
  • Mint (Exclusive) 

Blue Shadow


Blue Shadow is a deep, dark blue color that looks a bit brighter under certain lighting conditions. It's refined and trendy and gives off a sophisticated vibe. The camera bump is also painted in the same color for a seamless look, and so is the frame of the phone.

This color is ideal if you want something that is trendy but not too eye-catching and vibrant. 

Silver Shadow


Silver Shadow is another polished color for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's a light gray shade that reflects the surrounding colors, so it's far from boring despite being a simple, at first glance, gray option. The frame of the phone and the camera bump are painted in the same silver-y color for consistency. This color option is ideal if you prefer something simple yet light. 

Jet-black (Availability varies by market)


The Jet-black color is a deep black that looks great on the thin and light Galaxy Z Fold 7. It looks polished and premium. Curiously enough, its availability varies by region, so it may not be available as a color option everywhere.

We have the same color on the frame and the camera bump for a seamless, polished look. 

Mint (Samsung.com Exclusive) 


An exclusive Samsung.com color, mint is a fresh and exciting color option for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's bright, lively, and youthful, and it will definitely attract attention, so if you're into this, you will love this shade.

Favorite Z Fold 7 color?

Vote View Result

Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors this year look good, but the phone looks better


Yep, the Galaxy Z Fold 7's colors this year are nothing eye-catching or particularly exceptional. They are simple and minimalistic, exuding elegance rather than pretense to catch the eye. After all, the Z Fold 7 being a foldable phone is eye-catching enough already, so the colors don't really need to stand out as much. 

There's only one Samsung.com-exclusive color this year, Mint, and the remaining three colors are pretty traditional: blue, black, and silver. 

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless