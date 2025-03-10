GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets two features from the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

PhoneArena's Vic cracks open the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to view the tablet-sized internal display.
Samsung has shipped many more foldable devices than Google has. After all, Sammy first released the Galaxy Fold in 2019 giving it a four-year head start over Google. Despite this large lead, it turns out that with the recent One UI 7 release, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 obtained two features from the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. One such feature found on both Pixel foldables is called "Swipe to continue."

With "Swipe to continue," apps that were being used on the Galaxy Z Fold 6's larger internal display can appear on the cover screen when the phone is closed. To access these apps, the user swipes up from the bottom of the Lock Screen on the cover screen. You'll only have a few seconds to swipe up and if you wait too long to swipe, the screen will lock.

If you don't want to have "Swipe to continue" as an option, you can choose "Always" from the Settings menu. With this setting enabled, the app you were using on the internal display will automatically open on the cover screen when you close your phone. The third and last option, called "Never," automatically locks your screen as soon as you close your phone preventing apps used on the internal display from opening on the cover display. Keep in mind that some apps might not support moving from the Galaxy Z Fold 6's internal screen to the cover screen.

Swipe to continue allows you to move an app from the internal screen to the cover screen. | Image credit-Jeff Springer - Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets two features from the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Swipe to continue allows you to move an app from the internal screen to the cover screen. | Image credit-Jeff Springer

Another feature making the move from the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in One UI 7 is the auto-hiding taskbar. The latter shows up on the screen with a half-swipe up similar to how the taskbar appears on the iPad. Samsung decided not to implement the auto-hiding taskbar in Android 13 and Android 14 opting instead to keep its static taskbar that kept it on the display at all times.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 users can enable the auto-hiding taskbar found on Pixel foldables. | Image credit-9to5Google - Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets two features from the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Galaxy Z Fold 6 users can enable the auto-hiding taskbar found on Pixel foldables. | Image credit-9to5Google

With One UI 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6 users will be able to choose to swipe up to open the taskbar which goes into hiding automatically once an app is opened. One other option for Galaxy Z Fold 6 users running One UI 7, called Stay on screen, will allow them to keep the taskbar on their screen at all times. The taskbar will show users' recently opened or suggested apps.

These changes are limited to Galaxy Z Fold 6 users until the full One UI 7 update is released to other Galaxy Z Fold models starting next month.
