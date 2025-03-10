Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets two features from the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold





With "Swipe to continue," apps that were being used on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 's larger internal display can appear on the cover screen when the phone is closed. To access these apps, the user swipes up from the bottom of the Lock Screen on the cover screen. You'll only have a few seconds to swipe up and if you wait too long to swipe, the screen will lock.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 's internal screen to the cover screen. If you don't want to have "Swipe to continue" as an option, you can choose "Always" from the Settings menu. With this setting enabled, the app you were using on the internal display will automatically open on the cover screen when you close your phone. The third and last option, called "Never," automatically locks your screen as soon as you close your phone preventing apps used on the internal display from opening on the cover display. Keep in mind that some apps might not support moving from the's internal screen to the cover screen.





Another feature making the move from the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in One UI 7 is the auto-hiding taskbar. The latter shows up on the screen with a half-swipe up similar to how the taskbar appears on the iPad. Samsung decided not to implement the auto-hiding taskbar in Android 13 and Android 14 opting instead to keep its static taskbar that kept it on the display at all times.









With Galaxy Z Fold 6 users will be able to choose to swipe up to open the taskbar in One UI 7, which goes into hiding automatically once an app is opened. One other option for Galaxy Z Fold 6 users running One UI 7, called Stay on screen, will allow them to keep the taskbar on their screen at all times. The taskbar will show users' recently opened or suggested apps.




