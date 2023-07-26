Galaxy Z Fold 5 buying guide: should you upgrade?

Galaxy Z Fold 5





Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! $1120 off (58%) $799 99 $1919 99 Reserve at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $100 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $100 with the maximum trade. $1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift $100 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Gift Buy at Amazon



What are the improvements of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which makes the Fold 5 the most powerful Galaxy Fold yet. Furthermore, the phone packs a faster UFS 4.0 storage and a more energy-efficient LPDDR5X RAM.



Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a new hinge, which allows it to close without the annoying gap that plagues the older Galaxy Z Fold models. Oh, and it features a stronger adhesive on the main screen protector, which means it should not have issues like peeling off or bubbling up.



Should you upgrade to a Galaxy Z Fold 5?



As you can see, there is no point in upgrading if you are currently using a Galaxy Z Fold 5 is better in some aspects, but improvements are minimal compared to its predecessor.



However, if you are currently rocking a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or an older Z Fold model, upgrading it's actually a good idea. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still packs a lot of firepower but has issues like lagging when navigating through the menus. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 888 inside the Fold 3 tends to overheat pretty fast. A problem that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 does not have. The newis powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which makes the Fold 5 the most powerful Galaxy Fold yet. Furthermore, the phone packs a faster UFS 4.0 storage and a more energy-efficient LPDDR5X RAM.Also, thesports a new hinge, which allows it to close without the annoying gap that plagues the older Galaxy Z Fold models. Oh, and it features a stronger adhesive on the main screen protector, which means it should not have issues like peeling off or bubbling up.As you can see, there is no point in upgrading if you are currently using a Galaxy Z Fold 4 . The newis better in some aspects, but improvements are minimal compared to its predecessor.However, if you are currently rocking a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or an older Z Fold model, upgrading it's actually a good idea. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still packs a lot of firepower but has issues like lagging when navigating through the menus. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 888 inside the Fold 3 tends to overheat pretty fast. A problem that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 does not have.





So, if you upgrade to the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 , you will have a lot better performance and no overheating issue. Also, since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a stable chipset and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with five years of security updates, you will be able to use your Galaxy Z Fold 5 for years to come.