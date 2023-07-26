Galaxy Z Fold 5 buying guide: should you upgrade?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is finally official, and pre-orders are live. However, if you are already using one of Samsung's previous Galaxy Z Fold phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you are probably wondering whether to upgrade. Well, let's see whether upgrading to Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 is really worth it.
The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which makes the Fold 5 the most powerful Galaxy Fold yet. Furthermore, the phone packs a faster UFS 4.0 storage and a more energy-efficient LPDDR5X RAM.
Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a new hinge, which allows it to close without the annoying gap that plagues the older Galaxy Z Fold models. Oh, and it features a stronger adhesive on the main screen protector, which means it should not have issues like peeling off or bubbling up.
As you can see, there is no point in upgrading if you are currently using a Galaxy Z Fold 4. The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is better in some aspects, but improvements are minimal compared to its predecessor.
What are the improvements of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5?
The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which makes the Fold 5 the most powerful Galaxy Fold yet. Furthermore, the phone packs a faster UFS 4.0 storage and a more energy-efficient LPDDR5X RAM.
Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a new hinge, which allows it to close without the annoying gap that plagues the older Galaxy Z Fold models. Oh, and it features a stronger adhesive on the main screen protector, which means it should not have issues like peeling off or bubbling up.
Should you upgrade to a Galaxy Z Fold 5?
As you can see, there is no point in upgrading if you are currently using a Galaxy Z Fold 4. The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is better in some aspects, but improvements are minimal compared to its predecessor.
However, if you are currently rocking a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or an older Z Fold model, upgrading it's actually a good idea. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still packs a lot of firepower but has issues like lagging when navigating through the menus. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 888 inside the Fold 3 tends to overheat pretty fast. A problem that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 does not have.
So, if you upgrade to the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, you will have a lot better performance and no overheating issue. Also, since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a stable chipset and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with five years of security updates, you will be able to use your Galaxy Z Fold 5 for years to come.
Things that are NOT allowed: