Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 buying guide: should you upgrade?

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 buying guide: should you upgrade?
Samsung's brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is finally official, and pre-orders are live. However, if you are already using one of Samsung's previous Galaxy Z Fold phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you are probably wondering whether to upgrade. Well, let's see whether upgrading to Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 is really worth it.

Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1120 off!

For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit!
$1120 off (58%)
$799 99
$1919 99
Reserve at Samsung

Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $100 with trade!

From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $100 with the maximum trade.
$1020 off (91%) Trade-in Gift
$100
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off!

Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card!
$270 off (24%) Gift
Buy at Amazon


What are the improvements of the new Galaxy Z Fold 5?


The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which makes the Fold 5 the most powerful Galaxy Fold yet. Furthermore, the phone packs a faster UFS 4.0 storage and a more energy-efficient LPDDR5X RAM.

Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a new hinge, which allows it to close without the annoying gap that plagues the older Galaxy Z Fold models. Oh, and it features a stronger adhesive on the main screen protector, which means it should not have issues like peeling off or bubbling up.

Should you upgrade to a Galaxy Z Fold 5?



As you can see, there is no point in upgrading if you are currently using a Galaxy Z Fold 4. The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is better in some aspects, but improvements are minimal compared to its predecessor.

However, if you are currently rocking a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or an older Z Fold model, upgrading it's actually a good idea. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still packs a lot of firepower but has issues like lagging when navigating through the menus. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 888 inside the Fold 3 tends to overheat pretty fast. A problem that the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 does not have.

So, if you upgrade to the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, you will have a lot better performance and no overheating issue. Also, since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is a stable chipset and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with five years of security updates, you will be able to use your Galaxy Z Fold 5 for years to come.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless