I’ll start with what I consider to be the most important aspect of a folding phone, which is how close it gets to a “normal” slab phone in terms of “feel in the hand”, and the Fold 5 finally delivers (sort of).Although Samsung couldn’t match the magical Honor Magic V2’s record, which is practically as thin and light as a normal phone, the 10g weight and 2.4 mm thickness reduction compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 turn out to make a very noticeable difference to how the Fold 5 feels to use.The fact that the new hinge in the Fold 5 allows it to close completely flat makes the phone feel much thinner, while the hinge also protrudes less than the old one, meaning it’s less likely to dig into your hand when you’re holding the Fold 5, and this should make for a more comfortable one-handed use.

I’m very well aware that people tend to choose a new phone by looking at the design and “feel in the hand”, and I don’t blame anyone for that. In fact, design is pretty important when it comes to folding phones.





Samsung DeX (with a USB port that supports display output) can turn your Galaxy Z Fold 5 into an absolute powerhouse for productivity, allowing you to use your phone like a computer (of course, you’ll need a keyboard and a mouse too), or mirror your screen wirelessly on supported TVs/monitors with all the power of Samsung’s PC-style windows; Pixel Fold simply does none of that

The Galaxy Z Fold 5’s multitasking sets it apart from any other folding phone in tablet mode as the Fold 5 can run three apps in split screen mode and even a floating window on top of that; no other folding phone can do that

Speaking of multitasking, Samsung’s implementation of a task bar in the Fold is also far more refined than the one in the Pixel Fold (for example), as it allows you to cycle through apps incredibly fast

Samsung’s cameras don’t suck anymore and that’s true even with the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5





Galaxy Z Fold 5: Samsung’s “only” problem could be the OnePlus Open and Honor Magic V2





In the end, I won’t be turning this story into a comparison as we have plenty of those on our website (just search for them), but I can’t skip mentioning the only thing(s) that might stand in Samsung’s way to foldable glory this year.





Either way, things are (finally!) heating up in the international folding phone market, and we can only benefit from that.

However, you’d be a fool to think software isn’t a huge part of the whole picture, especially on big foldables, which (remember) are trying to give you a phone and a tablet in one. And trust me when I say it, thesets the bar here!For starters, with four years of Android OS updates, and five years of security patches, thewill be the longest-supported folding phone on the market. On top of that, Samsung has a brilliant track record of delivering on its promise of software support, which means you won’t be left hanging.But there are certain software features found on the Fold 5 that other folding phones simply won’t give you at all. Take Google’s Pixel Fold, for example. The only alternative to thein the US market (for now) lacks a bunch of powerful software features the Fold 5 has:I have to preface this by making it clear that the camera in theis not a reason to buy this phone. That being said, I’d like to give Samsung some credit for the progress made in the camera department as a whole.For example, I’m pretty confident thewill take the best videos amongst any foldable in 2023 because the Galaxy Z Fold 4 already did that. Samsung’s video quality has improved dramatically with the Galaxy S23 series, which run on similar hardware and software as the Fold 5, coming pretty close to that of an iPhone.And although the photos the Fold 5 takes might not be best in class due to some serious competition from Google, Oppo, Honor, and Xiaomi, they are very dependable - especially if you tweak the camera settings to make them less oversharpened/processed. The night time performance of theis also incredible considering the average hardware, and that’s thanks to Samsung’s image processing, which has gotten incredibly good in the past couple of years.For example, I’m willing to bet thewill take photos with better HDR 8/10 times compared to the Pixel Fold, and even better night time photos in certain scenarios. Samsung’s Portrait Mode is also industry-leading (not just on foldables), while zooming is not a problem either - even with the Fold 5’s 3x camera, which comes super close (and sometimes outperforms) the 5x snapper of the Pixel Fold.Of course, they are the(the extravagant name of OnePlus’ foldable was just confirmed), and the Honor Magic V2. Again, I respect Google’s effort with the Pixel Fold, but I don’t think this one is in the same category as the Fold 5 due to its mediocre hardware across the board (the chip, the plasticky screen, the massive bezels).Actually, it’s pretty simple… Despite being slightly thicker, heavier, and with a more pronounced crease in the middle of the inner screen compared to some other foldables, theis currently the-style folding phone available in the global market (US, UK, Europe), and there’s absolutely zero doubt about that. However, the main question is… for how long would that be the case?The miraculous and already available (in China) Honor Magic V2 is expected to launch in the UK and Europe in early September, while theshould be announced at the end of August. That’s about a month from now, meaning Samsung's glory days might be over pretty soon. Or will the overall software and hardware reliability of the newkeep it on top of the foldable food chain?