Save $200 on a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and $500 on a new TV or vacuum cleaner through this limited-time Samsung deal

We are literally days away from Samsung announcing its all-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phone. However, if you want to get your hands on a brand new discounted Galaxy Z Fold right now, Samsung has a really tempting offer on its Galaxy Z Fold 4.

If you act fast, and by fast, we mean before July 23rd, you can save $200 on a brand-new unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4. Furthermore, all versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are currently discounted by that much. This means you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB for $1599.99, $1719.99, or $1959.99, respectively, regardless of the color you choose. 

But it gets even better than that. As you know, Samsung makes a lot of devices, and right now, it lets you save $500 on its 32-inch The Frame TV if you bundle it with your Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the promotion period. This way, you will get this awesome TV for only $99.99, which is just bonkers.

However, if you are in need of a new vacuum cleaner, you can bundle your Galaxy Z Fold 4 with Samsung's Bespoke Jet AI vacuum instead and get a pretty hefty $500 discount on it as well. And when you subtract $500 from the cleaner's usual price of $999.99, it appears you will get Samsung's Bespoke Jet AI vacuum cleaner for only $499.99.

You can also take advantage of Samsung's Financing service and get the bundle or your Galaxy Z Fold 4 alone on a 24-month installment plan if you don't want to give the whole sum all at once.

Samsung's current deal is truly awesome. In addition to saving on a pretty nice and fancy phone, you can also save on a pretty nice and fancy TV or on a pretty nice and fancy vacuum cleaner. So, don't waste any more time and just take advantage of this pretty nice and fancy Samsung deal before the timer runs out.

