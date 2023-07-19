Save $200 on a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and $500 on a new TV or vacuum cleaner through this limited-time Samsung deal
We are literally days away from Samsung announcing its all-new Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable phone. However, if you want to get your hands on a brand new discounted Galaxy Z Fold right now, Samsung has a really tempting offer on its Galaxy Z Fold 4.
If you act fast, and by fast, we mean before July 23rd, you can save $200 on a brand-new unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4. Furthermore, all versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are currently discounted by that much. This means you can get a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB for $1599.99, $1719.99, or $1959.99, respectively, regardless of the color you choose.
However, if you are in need of a new vacuum cleaner, you can bundle your Galaxy Z Fold 4 with Samsung's Bespoke Jet AI vacuum instead and get a pretty hefty $500 discount on it as well. And when you subtract $500 from the cleaner's usual price of $999.99, it appears you will get Samsung's Bespoke Jet AI vacuum cleaner for only $499.99.
Samsung's current deal is truly awesome. In addition to saving on a pretty nice and fancy phone, you can also save on a pretty nice and fancy TV or on a pretty nice and fancy vacuum cleaner. So, don't waste any more time and just take advantage of this pretty nice and fancy Samsung deal before the timer runs out.
But it gets even better than that. As you know, Samsung makes a lot of devices, and right now, it lets you save $500 on its 32-inch The Frame TV if you bundle it with your Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the promotion period. This way, you will get this awesome TV for only $99.99, which is just bonkers.
You can also take advantage of Samsung's Financing service and get the bundle or your Galaxy Z Fold 4 alone on a 24-month installment plan if you don't want to give the whole sum all at once.
