The ex-king of all foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB, is now on sale with a sweet $220 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With its release, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 dethroned the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and became the current king of the foldable market. So, it's understandable if you are considering the Galaxy Z Fold 5, especially if you are currently in the market for a new foldable phone. That said, Amazon currently has an awesome sale on the ex-king of the foldable world, making the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a bigger bargain. The 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Phantom Black is currently down by 11%, which translates into a nice $220 discount.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is as fast as Quicksilver and as strong as the Hulk or as fast as the Flash and as strong as Superman if you are more of a DC Comics kind of guy or gal. In other words, expect incredible performance out of your Galaxy Z Fold 4.
In addition to superhero-level performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 takes beautiful photos with its 50 MP main camera. The phone can also record videos in up to 8K at 24fps.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 may no longer be the king of all foldables, but that doesn't mean it can't be your faithful companion. Furthermore, Amazon's discount on the 512GB model makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 even more tempting. Don't miss out on this opportunity and grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for less now!
As for the battery life, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a 4400 mAh power cell, which will let you browse the web for nearly 13 hours nonstop or stream videos for almost 9 hours straight on a single charge. The foldable supports 25-watt wired charging and can recharge its battery in around 70 minutes.
