Samsung Android

The secret is out: boutique shop shows off the Galaxy Z Flip in cool Joker / Harley edition

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 06, 2020, 3:41 AM
The secret is out: boutique shop shows off the Galaxy Z Flip in cool Joker / Harley edition
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been leaked quite a bit recently — we are quite confident that we know what the device is going to be both on the inside and out. Still, we can’t say the cat’s fully out of the bag until a phone is officially announced, presented, and its specs sheet made public.

However, a 3rd party company that has inside knowledge can often spill the beans early. And it seems that’s the case with the Z Flip today.

Caviar is a company that creates luxury versions of hot smartphones by “dressing” them in exquisite platings and engravings. And today, it has added the Galaxy Z Flip to its portfolio. Shown on video and a rather large image gallery, we can pretty much be sure how the Galaxy Z Flip is going to look and operate.

Still, the website listing does not reveal anything about specs and features. After all, Caviar concerns itself with making popular phones look like expensive accessories, not with the nitty-gritty of what processor is on the inside and how much RAM the device has.



The promo material reaffirms the design of the phone, the dual cameras with a small ticker screen on the outside, the hinge operation, and the lack of a headphone jack.

Caviar’s versions of the phone will come in a cool Joker / Harley Quinn gold model ($5,200), one with carbon-shaped titanium plating ($5,690), and one with patterned gold plating ($6,000).

These are all available for pre-order now and the press release reaffirms that the Galaxy Z Flip will be announced at the February 11 event. However, it does not dare mention an official launch date. So, be aware that the Galaxy Z Flip might still launch all the way in April if previous rumors are to be believed.


Caviar presents its forecasts while the whole world is in anticipation of technological revolution in the field of mobile devices and the public disputes over who will receive an Oscar. The Russian brand of luxury smartphones and accessories relies on a flexible smartphone Samsung Z Flip.
Among the works of company are designs on various relevant topics: the Samsung Fold gold model based on “A song of Ice and Fire” with bas-relief dragons, the iPhone 11 Pro made of titanium with a Steve Jobs turtleneck, and the conceptual design of an impact-resistant smartphone based on Tesla Cybertruck.

On the eve of official presentation of the folding smartphone Samsung Z Flip which will be held on February 11, Caviar presents a luxury version of the device in the form of a playing card with the main movie villains of our time - the Joker and Harley Quinn. Recently, the charming couple’s popularity has been growing at an unprecedented rate: the movie “Joker”, released in 2019, leads in the number of nominations for the upcoming Oscars, and one of the most famous comic book heroines Harley Quinn in 2020 appears as the main character of the feature film “Birds of Prey: A Stunning Story of Harley Quinn.”

The Caviar Samsung Z Flip Joker & Harley Quinn concept is presented in a limited edition of 54 pieces, by the number of playing cards in the classic joker deck. The company’s website has opened pre-orders for the future model of a folding smartphone, which will go on sale simultaneously with the launch of the Samsung Z Flip.

Price is 5210 USD.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

hatijer
Reply

1. hatijer

Posts: 5; Member since: 3 min ago

My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maintenance. I continued hearing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it.     Here is I started to............   www.more55.com    

posted on 1 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless