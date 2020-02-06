The secret is out: boutique shop shows off the Galaxy Z Flip in cool Joker / Harley edition
Caviar is a company that creates luxury versions of hot smartphones by “dressing” them in exquisite platings and engravings. And today, it has added the Galaxy Z Flip to its portfolio. Shown on video and a rather large image gallery, we can pretty much be sure how the Galaxy Z Flip is going to look and operate.
The promo material reaffirms the design of the phone, the dual cameras with a small ticker screen on the outside, the hinge operation, and the lack of a headphone jack.
Caviar’s versions of the phone will come in a cool Joker / Harley Quinn gold model ($5,200), one with carbon-shaped titanium plating ($5,690), and one with patterned gold plating ($6,000).
These are all available for pre-order now and the press release reaffirms that the Galaxy Z Flip will be announced at the February 11 event. However, it does not dare mention an official launch date. So, be aware that the Galaxy Z Flip might still launch all the way in April if previous rumors are to be believed.
Caviar presents its forecasts while the whole world is in anticipation of technological revolution in the field of mobile devices and the public disputes over who will receive an Oscar. The Russian brand of luxury smartphones and accessories relies on a flexible smartphone Samsung Z Flip.
Among the works of company are designs on various relevant topics: the Samsung Fold gold model based on “A song of Ice and Fire” with bas-relief dragons, the iPhone 11 Pro made of titanium with a Steve Jobs turtleneck, and the conceptual design of an impact-resistant smartphone based on Tesla Cybertruck.
On the eve of official presentation of the folding smartphone Samsung Z Flip which will be held on February 11, Caviar presents a luxury version of the device in the form of a playing card with the main movie villains of our time - the Joker and Harley Quinn. Recently, the charming couple’s popularity has been growing at an unprecedented rate: the movie “Joker”, released in 2019, leads in the number of nominations for the upcoming Oscars, and one of the most famous comic book heroines Harley Quinn in 2020 appears as the main character of the feature film “Birds of Prey: A Stunning Story of Harley Quinn.”
The Caviar Samsung Z Flip Joker & Harley Quinn concept is presented in a limited edition of 54 pieces, by the number of playing cards in the classic joker deck. The company’s website has opened pre-orders for the future model of a folding smartphone, which will go on sale simultaneously with the launch of the Samsung Z Flip.
Price is 5210 USD.
Among the works of company are designs on various relevant topics: the Samsung Fold gold model based on “A song of Ice and Fire” with bas-relief dragons, the iPhone 11 Pro made of titanium with a Steve Jobs turtleneck, and the conceptual design of an impact-resistant smartphone based on Tesla Cybertruck.
On the eve of official presentation of the folding smartphone Samsung Z Flip which will be held on February 11, Caviar presents a luxury version of the device in the form of a playing card with the main movie villains of our time - the Joker and Harley Quinn. Recently, the charming couple’s popularity has been growing at an unprecedented rate: the movie “Joker”, released in 2019, leads in the number of nominations for the upcoming Oscars, and one of the most famous comic book heroines Harley Quinn in 2020 appears as the main character of the feature film “Birds of Prey: A Stunning Story of Harley Quinn.”
The Caviar Samsung Z Flip Joker & Harley Quinn concept is presented in a limited edition of 54 pieces, by the number of playing cards in the classic joker deck. The company’s website has opened pre-orders for the future model of a folding smartphone, which will go on sale simultaneously with the launch of the Samsung Z Flip.
Price is 5210 USD.
1 Comment
1. hatijer
Posts: 5; Member since: 3 min ago
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):