This could be 2025's hottest smartphone rivalry

This year's hottest smartphone rivalry might involve a pair of clamshell foldables. In one corner is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and in the other corner is the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). Both phones are getting a decent hike in battery capacity according to the latest rumored specs which call for the former to launch with a 4300mAh battery and a 25W wired charging speed. That would be a 300mAh or 7.5% hike in capacity year-over-year.







The new Ultra variant of the Razr is expected to be equipped with a 4700mAh battery up 700mAh or 17.5% from last year's top Razr model, the Razr Plus 2024 . Wired charging will take place at 68W. Wireless charging will happen at 30W.









Both phones are expected to be powered by the same application processor, the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite although Samsung's phone will probably use the special "For Galaxy" variant. The 16GB of RAM featured in the Razr Ultra will top the 12GB expected to be found on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . The Razr Ultra will feature a 7-inch internal display topping the rumored 6.8-inch screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . Both phones could end up with 4-inch external screens.

One area where Motorola is considered to be behind Samsung is photography. However, the Razr Ultra will sport a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700c sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The 50MP ultra-wide sensor does double duty as a macro camera for extreme closeups. The front-facing selfie snapper on the internal display also is backed by a 50MP sensor,





Galaxy Z Flip 7 main camera will reportedly rely on a 50MP sensor. Expect an aperture of f/1.8 and OIS support. The ultra-wide camera is rumored to be backed by a 12MP sensor and the selfie camera will supposedly employ a 10MP sensor. If the rumors are right, all three sensors will be the same ones used on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6




