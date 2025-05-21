Samsung's decacore Exynos 2500 AP once again is rumored to power Galaxy Z Flip 7









Exynos SoCs have been traditionally viewed as being less powerful than Qualcomm's Snapdragon silicon. Besides underperforming Snapdragon APs, the Exynos chipsets have been known to overheat and there have been other complaints concerning the modem. Designed by Sammy's in-house chip design unit and built on Samsung Foundry's second generation 3nm process node, the Exynos 2500 will reportedly use a decacore configuration that includes 10 CPU cores.

The latest rumor involving the Exynos 2500 AP says that the SoC will feature:





1 Cortex X-925 CPU Prime Core with a maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz

2 Cortex A-725 CPU Premium-Efficiency Cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.75GHz

5 Cortex A-725 CPU Premium-Efficiency Cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.36GHz

2-Cortex A-520 CPU Efficiency Cores with a maximum clock speed of 1.80 GHz





The Exynos 2500 will also feature the Xclipse 950 GPU, which is based on AMD's RDNA 3.5 architecture. With 16MB of L3 cache, apps should load faster resulting in smoother multitasking.



