Samsung's decacore Exynos 2500 AP once again is rumored to power Galaxy Z Flip 7

Fresh rumors dovetail with previous speculation about the chip that will power the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

A placeholder image of an unnamed Exynos chip to promote the line.
Back in February, Samsung Foundry's well known yield issues with its 3nm production forced Samsung to use the more expensive Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy application processor (AP) on all Galaxy S25 models instead of employing the homegrown Exynos 2500 on certain units.  At the time, there was already speculation that the Exynos 2500 AP would be used by Samsung to power the Galaxy Z Flip 7 when the clamshell foldable's latest iteration is released this summer.

A new report released today says that we should indeed see the Exynos 2500 running the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in most markets including South Korea and India. This will be a first for a Galaxy Z device as all previous units of the Fold and Flip featured a Snapdragon chipset under the hood. The Exynos 2500 AP carries a model number of S5E9955 and the component might still be used by Samsung on variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 shipped to the U.S. and China.

Exynos SoCs have been traditionally viewed as being less powerful than Qualcomm's Snapdragon silicon. Besides underperforming Snapdragon APs, the Exynos chipsets have been known to overheat and there have been other complaints concerning the modem. Designed by Sammy's in-house chip design unit and built on Samsung Foundry's second generation 3nm process node, the Exynos 2500 will reportedly use a decacore configuration that includes 10 CPU cores.

The latest rumor involving the Exynos 2500 AP says that the SoC will feature:

  • 1 Cortex X-925 CPU Prime Core with a maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz
  • 2 Cortex A-725 CPU Premium-Efficiency Cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.75GHz
  • 5 Cortex A-725 CPU Premium-Efficiency Cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.36GHz
  • 2-Cortex A-520 CPU Efficiency Cores with a maximum clock speed of 1.80 GHz

The Exynos 2500 will also feature the Xclipse 950 GPU, which is based on AMD's RDNA 3.5 architecture. With 16MB of L3 cache, apps should load faster resulting in smoother multitasking.

The latest buzz coming from the rumor mill has the Galaxy Z Flip 7 getting a 7.5% hike in battery capacity to 4300mAh from the Flip 6's 4000mAh. But this year Samsung faces stiffer competition from the Razr Ultra (2025). Also known as the Razr 60 Ultra outside of the U.S., Motorola packed its high-end clamshell foldable with the Snapdragon 8 Elite AP and a 4700mAh battery.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
