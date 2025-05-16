The impressive Razr Ultra 2025 and two other models are now available in U.S. and Canada

The Motorola Razr 2025 and the Razr Ultra 2025 go on sale in the U.S. and Canada starting today, along with the refreshed Razr+ 2025. Since the Razr Ultra 2025 is the most impressive, let's start with the flagship model first. This might be the first year that Motorola has created a Razr variant that could be considered the best foldable clamshell available, instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 , expected to be available later this summer.





The Razr Ultra 2025 (known outside the U.S. as the Razr 60 Ultra) has compelling flagship specs, including a foldable interior 7-inch pOLED display with Super HD resolution (1224p), and a 165Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling. The 4-inch exterior display on the Razr Ultra 2025 takes up all four inches of the back panel and is big enough to allow you to use the phone without having to open the internal display. Moto AI also makes the external display easier to use.





The Razr Ultra 2025 comes with three cameras backed by 50MP sensors. There is the 50MP main camera, the 50MP Ultra-wide, and the 50MP selfie camera. The main camera does a better job in low-light environments with a 4x improvement in light sensitivity and 25% larger pixels. The battery received an impressive upgrade to 4700 mAh with support for 68W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The phone is powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite and is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The top-of-the-line Razr for 2025 is priced at $1,299.99 for the model with 512GB of storage. For now, you can get a free upgrade to 1TB of storage for the same price from Motorola.com . Color options include Pantone Scarab, Pantone Mountain Trail, Pantone Cabaret, and Pantone Rio Red. Buying the device from Motorola.com also means that the model you receive is unlocked.





The Motorola Razr (2025) is also on sale now , priced at $699.99. This model, known as the Razr 60 globally, features a 6.9-inch pOLED display and is powered by the Dimensity 7400X application processor. AI calculations are 15% faster. The phone is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and RAM Boost. The latter will convert some of your internal storage (which is 256GB) to virtual RAM when you need it while multitasking. There is a 50 MP primary camera, and a 13 MP ultra-wide camera that also doubles as a macro camera for snapping extreme close-ups.



The 4500 mAh battery can charge at 30W wired, and supports 15W wireless charging. The price from Motorola.com is $699.99, and the color options include Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Spring Bud, Pantone Parfait Pink, and Pantone Lightest Sky.









Also available now is the Razr+ 2025, which carries the same specs as last year's Razr+ but with an improved hinge and Android 15 pre-installed. The interior display is a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2640 FHD+ resolution. A much smaller 4000 mAh battery keeps the lights on and supports 45W wired charging (charger sold separately), 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. There is a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.





The Razr+ 2025 is available from T-Mobile and AT&T in the U.S. for $999.99 in Mocha Mousse with 256GB of storage.





There is a Razr for everyone this year, but if I can find enough change in my couch, it would be the Razr Ultra 2025 I'd be going after. True flagship specs on a Razr; kudos Motorola.

