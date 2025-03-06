At up to $820 off, the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains a top pick
The foldable gem Motorola Razr+ (2024) may be selling fast with Amazon's latest discount, but if you're a Galaxy fan in the market for a new foldable, you'll likely go for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 instead.
In addition to its hefty $300 discount on Motorola's latest foldable powerhouse, Amazon is also offering a generous $270 price cut on Samsung's clamshell star. This allows you to get one with 512GB of storage for just under $950. That's quite the deal, considering this handsome fella usually sells for around $1,220.
But wait! There's more! For its Spring Sale Campaign, Samsung is letting you save up to $820 on its clamshell star. Select colors are available with a free storage upgrade, saving you $120. Furthermore, you can score up to an additional $700 off with a trade-in or $200 off without.
We encourage you to act quickly and take advantage of the deal you like the most as soon as possible. Amazon's offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks now and could expire soon, while Samsung's deal will probably stay available until the end of the day.
Speaking of photos, our friend here takes beautiful pictures, thanks to its capable 50 MP main camera. Moreover, it can record videos in 4K, allowing you to capture gorgeous clips, too.
The small 4,000 mAh battery on board is equally impressive, packing enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. During our review, the battery lasted around 16 hours of web browsing and just over 9 hours of video streaming before it needed a recharge. That's a significant upgrade compared to the previous generation.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Z Flip 6 remains a top pick, with its fast performance and cameras. Furthermore, it's unmissable with Amazon and Samsung's current offers. So, don't hesitate—score one for less today!
Boasting a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs an insane amount of firepower despite its delicate—at first glance—design. And with the 512GB built-in storage, you'll have ample space for all of your photos.
