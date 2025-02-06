A $200 discount on Amazon makes the premium Galaxy Z Flip 6 impossible to pass up
A few weeks ago, Amazon offered a sweet $200 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This allowed bargain hunters to score the 256GB version of Samsung's premium clamshell foldable phone for just under $900. Don't feel bad if you missed out on this generous promo, though, as it's not too late to grab a brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $200 off its price.
It's worth noting that a third-party seller is offering the discount and handling the shipping, but you still get 30 days to return the phone if anything's wrong. In other words, don't hesitate, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is worth every penny!
The battery life is surprisingly good as well. The rather small 4,000 mAh power cell easily lasts a full day without needing a recharge. In our tests, it delivered around 16 hours of web browsing or just over 9 hours of video streaming before needing a top-up.
Yes, one of the best clamshell foldables on the market can still be yours at a much cheaper price and the only thing you need to do is take advantage of this offer as soon as possible. After all, it has been up for grabs for a few weeks and might expire soon.
With a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM on board, this puppy runs smoothly and can handle anything you throw at it. On top of that, its 50 MP main camera takes gorgeous photos and can record 4K videos.
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a great pick if you want a compact foldable smartphone with top-notch performance, impressive cameras, and a reliable battery. Therefore, don't waste any more time and score one for $200 off now while the offer lasts!
