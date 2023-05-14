Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?

However! I am willing to pay $1,000 for… the right iPhone!





Apple must make a "Galaxy Z Flip 5 that runs iOS" because this would be the first iPhone since the original that feels “completely new”; it’s easy for Apple to pull off; and because Apple would probably get it right from the first try





As an iPhone 13 mini user who likes being able to use his phone with one hand at all times, I don’t just want, but I need a smaller display, which is why an outer screen just like the one in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is my dream solution to the problem with large iPhone displays

Make a foldable iPhone and glue an Apple Watch to the back of it, Apple (a larger Apple Watch); that’s right - treating the rear display of a foldable phone like a smartwatch might be the smartest and most straightforward way to make this display truly useful and justify its existence; of course, I also wouldn’t mind running full-screen apps on this display but I think I like the idea of better-optimized apps more

From a technical perspective, given that the tech is now certainly “there” (whatever that’s supposed to mean), it should be relatively easy for Apple to make a truly great clamshell folding iPhone; Samsung, Huawei, and a number of other Android phone-makers already paved the way for foldable phones, which means Apple can easily turn up late and steal the show - that happens more often than you’d know

Sure, the whopping price of $1,000 might be a psychological barrier for me, but regardless, I just can’t talk myself into paying a (high) full price for an iPhone that barely brings anything (really) new to the table.And don’t get me started on the design of the iPhone, which has looked more or less identical for the past four years now. Of course, the unbiased truth is that the same applies to phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro, which barely look any different than their predecessors. But it is what it is, I guess.If Apple wants my very hard-earned $1000 (some chief editors might disagree with some parts of this statement), here’s my ransom note, Tim: Until I get what I want, you don’t get your $1,000, and I keep buying second-hand iPhones from eBay. I bet you’ll be so… affected!