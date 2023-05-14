Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 looks absolutely stunning in new exclusive renders, and that’s all thanks to its outer display which is almost as large as the display on the original iPhone (2007). Let that sink in…
As someone who uses an iPhone 13 mini as my primary phone, while testing devices like the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra too, and iPhone 14 Pro, I happen to be the target audience for a clamshell foldable, but I know it in the bottom of my heart that Apple will likely never make one, but they really should.
If you’re a regular PhoneArena reader, you might already know that I buy my iPhones from eBay because I am… practical. OK, I’m cheap.
So, speaking of buying iPhones, other than me being practical, the other reason I wouldn’t shell out $1,000 for a new Apple flagship is because… I don’t believe Apple ever made an iPhone that’s truly worth $1,000 (iPhone X - iPhone 14 Pro). At least for me.
Sure, the whopping price of $1,000 might be a psychological barrier for me, but regardless, I just can’t talk myself into paying a (high) full price for an iPhone that barely brings anything (really) new to the table.
Now, some of you might ask: “Martin, why wouldn’t you just buy a Galaxy Z Flip 5, instead of asking for a foldable iPhone that might never get made?”, and the answer is… I might. In fact, Samsung flagships tend to lose their resale value pretty quickly, which actually works in my favor - again, I like to get my devices at bargain prices.
Of course, none of this is Samsung’s fault. In fact, I generally prefer using Android over iOS but I happen to use a MacBook as my work laptop (thanks to it being the best laptop on the market for the type of work I do), which makes having an iPhone as my main device that much easier. AirDrop and stuff.
So, who knows… Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 might finally convert me! The humongous Galaxy S23 Ultra certainly failed to do so, but that’s because it’s flawed by design (for me). I just like smaller phones.
Of course, that’s if the outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is just “right”, Samsung! You’ll read about this in detail in a different piece about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 but I’m pretty much asking for as much functionality as possible. We’re talking an outer display that allows me to use any/almost any app I can run on the larger inner screen. Or at least widgets that make the same thing possible.
Here’s to an alternative universe where Apple wasn’t making a VR headset but a foldable iPhone. And who knows… Tim Cook might be reading this and change his mind, pulling the multi-million dollar Apple VR headset project to replace it with a foldable iPhone. Yes. Totally. 100%.
The foldable iPhone of my (and your) dreams is so easy to make! And until Apple makes it happen, might never pay $1,000 for a new iPhone.
Hey, Apple! I'm not paying $1,000 for an iPhone 15 Pro with a new Action button and thinner display borders
The Galaxy Z Flip 5's external display will be nearly as big as the on in the original iPhone from 2007! This is the Vivo X Flip next to a Nokia E71.
That’s especially true after I fell for Google’s marketing for the Pixel 6 Pro, paying $900 upfront for a phone, which would go on to being a buggy mess almost a whole year into its existence. I made an exception to my rule and it turned out to be a mistake, which is why my next phone was a used (but pristine) iPhone 13 mini that I snagged for only $450! Including ten months of Apple warranty… baby. I’m sorry.
Compared to a vanilla iPhone, Apple’s “Pro” flagships boast extra features that never quite convinced me to jump over the psychological price threshold of $1,000…
- A 3x zoom camera (far behind compared to the competition, especially in low-light)
- A smoother 120Hz display (60Hz on iPhone has always been more than enough for me)
- A slightly more premium (but heavier) frame made out of stainless steel/titanium - not a real selling point, if you ask me
- Of course there are other small advantages of going with a “Pro” iPhone, which would be even less relevant in the context of this story
I’ll keep buying $500 iPhones from eBay until Apple makes a (foldable) phone that's truly worth $1,000
Apple was clever enough to set the price of the iPhone X to $1,000 - a head-spinning amount of money for a phone in 2017. However, the initial “shock” was well worth it as that’s what allowed Cupertino to keep the price of future “Pro” iPhones unchanged, making the once-shocking price seem more reasonable year after year. Nicely Cooked!
And don’t get me started on the design of the iPhone, which has looked more or less identical for the past four years now. Of course, the unbiased truth is that the same applies to phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro, which barely look any different than their predecessors. But it is what it is, I guess.
However! I am willing to pay $1,000 for… the right iPhone!
If Apple wants my very hard-earned $1000 (some chief editors might disagree with some parts of this statement), here’s my ransom note, Tim: Until I get what I want, you don’t get your $1,000, and I keep buying second-hand iPhones from eBay. I bet you’ll be so… affected!
Apple must make a "Galaxy Z Flip 5 that runs iOS" because this would be the first iPhone since the original that feels “completely new”; it’s easy for Apple to pull off; and because Apple would probably get it right from the first try
VR is cool, but in the end of the day, why not glue an Apple Watch to the back of an iPhone, Apple? Samsung did it...
- As an iPhone 13 mini user who likes being able to use his phone with one hand at all times, I don’t just want, but I need a smaller display, which is why an outer screen just like the one in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is my dream solution to the problem with large iPhone displays
- Make a foldable iPhone and glue an Apple Watch to the back of it, Apple (a larger Apple Watch); that’s right - treating the rear display of a foldable phone like a smartwatch might be the smartest and most straightforward way to make this display truly useful and justify its existence; of course, I also wouldn’t mind running full-screen apps on this display but I think I like the idea of better-optimized apps more
- From a technical perspective, given that the tech is now certainly “there” (whatever that’s supposed to mean), it should be relatively easy for Apple to make a truly great clamshell folding iPhone; Samsung, Huawei, and a number of other Android phone-makers already paved the way for foldable phones, which means Apple can easily turn up late and steal the show - that happens more often than you’d know
I rarely write “wish list” type of pieces as personal and straightforward as this one here, but there you go… Looking at what the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is bringing to Android users got me… excited, jealous, and a little mad at Apple for straying away from the foldable form-factor. And here I am, protesting with my wallet (and this story). I’m doing my bit, folks!
Galaxy Z Flip 5 - the first foldable phone by Samsung that has the power to convert an iPhone user?
The main roadblock for me might be that Samsung’s new Galaxy Flip won’t be running iOS. And I know that’s just another way of saying “it won’t be an iPhone”, but the emphasis here is on the ecosystem I’ve found myself “locked” in, which happens to be held together by iOS - not by the iPhone’s stainless steel frame and the glue around it.
Of course, none of this is Samsung’s fault. In fact, I generally prefer using Android over iOS but I happen to use a MacBook as my work laptop (thanks to it being the best laptop on the market for the type of work I do), which makes having an iPhone as my main device that much easier. AirDrop and stuff.
I don’t have AirPods or an Apple Watch, which is why I’m not quite “locked” into Apple’s ecosystem. Therefore, switching to a Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still a viable option for me. If Samsung gets it right right, of course.
So, who knows… Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 might finally convert me! The humongous Galaxy S23 Ultra certainly failed to do so, but that’s because it’s flawed by design (for me). I just like smaller phones.
Of course, that’s if the outer display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is just “right”, Samsung! You’ll read about this in detail in a different piece about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 but I’m pretty much asking for as much functionality as possible. We’re talking an outer display that allows me to use any/almost any app I can run on the larger inner screen. Or at least widgets that make the same thing possible.
Look, Samsung… I’m On The Fence! I’m asking you to do something Apple would never do. Help me get over the fence, I guess?
